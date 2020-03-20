Importance of knowing the family of origin of your would-be spouse

When talking about your family of origin, it is the environment where you were raised. Although not a concept, most of us take time and dwell on. Both you and your spouse need to take time and focus on how your backgrounds can affect your marriage.

Some marriages fail not because anyone wants that for their life, but because the behaviors exhibited dates back to a family one grew in. When seeking to understand the roots of your family, explore things such as handling of conflict, the faith of parents, and modes of communication.

You may also say someone’s family of origin is the one a person was raised. When thinking about the family of origin, you can also include the siblings a person grew up with and all the social groups one interacted with. It can also include biological and social kinship, class, and culture.

However, before diving into this conversation, what we all need to understand is we serve a sovereign God, and nothing is impossible with him. God redeems any past misfortunes and gives us a chance to start over a new one. With all these said, this article covers why knowing the family of origin of your partner is essential.

Using the right approach when dealing with conflict

Solving conflict maturely and healthily is one problem facing marriages. Individuals who came from families where their many issues may find it hard to solve problems amicably.

It is imperative to recognize how to deal with issues, ideally. Afterward, you can find a better approach on how to work through a disagreement.

Understanding reasons on how you view intimacy

When talking of intimacy, it is on all levels of affection and emotion, not only sexually. Let us say one of you comes from a family where there was not open love shown, while another comes from a family with so much affection.

When discussing issues, it would be easier for one person to touch the partner while expressing emotions while it can be hard for the other individual.

It does not mean one person’s way of upbringing was better than their partner’s, but rather it provides both of you with an avenue to know how to work out through problems.

Mode of communication

When it comes to communication between partners, this is one area you need to focus on keenly. While some people have a sarcastic upbringing, some came from backgrounds where they received a lot of support.

Faith-filled conversations and parents who go to all lengths to ensure the family is full of love, communication tendencies are always top-notch.

Encouraging good behavior

How do you build a strong foundation for your marriage? It is through practicing the exemplary behavior that has been passed to you. Stick by the positive traditions, and see how things work out well in your marriage.

Recognizing unhealthy mannerisms

Sometimes, what works well with you does not necessarily apply to another person. We do not swim in the same water, thus looking at things critically may help you identify areas, which are not functioning well. Practice makes perfect, and it could help you counter the things deemed not functional for your marriage.

Help build a better marriage

These apply to a person who comes from a family where the parents are divorced. Because of fear, you find that one will do everything in their power to ensure the marriage works.

However, experts advise that such individuals need to be extra careful about how they handle arising issues as it can take a toll on their partner.

A child whose parents divorced might miss out on the critical skills used for conflict resolution. Being aware of these helps both of you to seek professional help from the beginning of your relationship.

Before walking down the aisle, take time to recognize the negative attributes from your family of origin, and find the best avenues to address them.

After evaluating your complete family history, you get to learn a lot about how your family of origin plays a pivotal point in your marriage, hence getting channels to address arising issues becomes more comfortable.

Knowing how to deal with a lack of love from loveless family

A child may grow up with all the physical needs available, but with a lack of respect, it could end up causing a lot of inferences, where they question why they are not receiving love from their parents.

The effects of growing up in such an environment make it difficult for them to receive love, including, from their spouse.

You know people with certain obsessive-compulsive disorders. Sometimes it emanates from such an upbringing where one becomes a perfectionist.

Children from these families find it hard to disclose their feelings with their spouses. On the other hand, one becomes clingy, always wanting to know the whereabouts of their spouse, which is not healthy for any relationship.

Dealing with child trauma

The effects of abuse on children who lived with abuse throughout their lives. Such problems lead to problems with sexual intimacy, trust issues, and low self-esteem. All these problems affect a person’s life negatively, leading to a lot of misunderstandings and conflicts.

Segmenting volatile relationships

Children who grow up with constant bickering and yelling grow up imagining it is an acceptable and healthy mode of communication.

Communicating with your partner when screaming makes kids believe it is the right way of doing things, thus the creation of an unhealthy relationship.

Moreover, these kids grow up with lots of trust issues and anxiety, believing that marriages are not consistent, and you cannot fully trust a relationship.

In turn, there is a lot of emotional vulnerability making their adult life difficult. What is the end turn of such events interferes with marriage because levels of intimacy are not reciprocated.

One thing we need to put in mind, do not reflect the actions of our parents and worry our partners could do the same. To avoid potential conflict, view your spouse as a different person.