In my letter I warned you of mass exit of Jubilee members – Murang’a Senator Kang’ata reminds President Uhuru.

Murang’a County Senator Irungu Kang’ata has reminded President Uhuru Kenyatta how he had warned him that his ruling party Jubilee risked losing some of its members to other political outfit rivals.

The former Majority Leader took to his social media pages to note that in his controversial letter directed to the head of state warning him about the popularity of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in the Mt. Kenya region, he also warned that some of the ruling party’s members would move to other parties ahead of the 2022 general elections.

In his letter that saw him lose his post as the Senate Majority leader, Kang’ata said that some politicians from Mt. Kenya region, which is considered as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s stronghold, were acting as double political agents.

He added that they were just buying time before ditching the party to join other outfits.

“Your Excellency, in my controversial January 2021 letter, I warned several things. First BBI is problematic – it came to pass with the court ruling. Second there are lots of “Komorera” (double political agents) surrounding you. It is now coming to pass,” read his tweet.

Kanga’ata’s remarks come after Kiambu County Woman Representative Gthoni wa Muchomba on Wednesday 23 revealed that she had ditched Jubilee to join United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Prior to her move, Gathoni, who was one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s staunch followers, had indicated that she might move parties after she said that she had been on the ground and her people did not like being threatened.

She also shared her reservations on the BBI report saying that it was yet to be fully accepted on the ground.

Following her move, Nyeri Township Member of Parliament Wambugu Ngunjiri warned other Jubilee members who still believe in the party’s ideology to put their outfit in order or risk losing more valuable members.

He cautioned that the party official should take the Kiambu Woman Representative’s move as a lesson and a warning adding that it was regrettable to lose such a player in their team.

He added that despite not agreeing with the legislature’s move, he was still respecting her decision as he was looking forward to engaging with her from different political parties.

Apart from Gathoni, Mps David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East) and Samwel Gachobe (Subukia) have also stated that they will be supporting DP William Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid.