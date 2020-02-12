Home News IN PICTURES: Moi laid to rest at his Kabarak home
News

IN PICTURES: Moi laid to rest at his Kabarak home

By Edwin Ginni
Kenya Defence Forces officers covering the late Moi's grave during his state burial at Kabarak PHOTO| PSCU
  • Moi was laid to rest in a state burial at his Kabarak home
  • The Ex-presidents body was airlifted from Nairobi to his Kabarak home in a military chopper
  • The burial service started at 10 am
  • Tight security prevailed the ceremony
  • President Kenyatta said the government will ensure completion of projects initiated by Moi

Kenya’s second, 24-year served President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi has finally been laid to rest at his Kabarak home in a series of events that wrapped up the 5th state burial to be witnessed in the country.

Moi died on Tuesday, February 4 aged 95.

Moi’s body was airlifted from Lee Funeral Home to his Kabarak home in a military chopper before being lowered into the grave at around 4.30 pm.

As the casket containing Moi’s body was lowered into the grave, the Kenya Defence Forces fired 19 cannons with several military jet fighters flying past.

Several dignitaries, leaders and heads of state attended the funeral service to bid farewell to Mzee Moi.

The high numbers that turned up saw the security enforcing measures to ensure safety at the Kabarak University Grounds.

In his tribute, President Kenyatta emphasized on his government’s dedication to complete projects that Moi had initiated, including setting up a referral hospital in Kabarak.

Here are photos of the burial service for the late Daniel Toroitich arap Moi.

PHOTOS | PSCU

