Instill Discipline Among Jubilee Members, Ngujiri

The battle between Tangatanga and Kieleweke factions is intensifying. However, Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu appealed to the President for discipline of members.

On one hand, it appears that the Kieleweke clique has inclined itself on the President. On the other hand, the Tangatanga faction is inclining toward Deputy President William Ruto.

As a result, there is division among the Jubilee members hence causing infightings. It is for the same reason that Mr. Wambugu has called upon Uhuru’s attention. His expectation as he said on Tuesday is for the President to instill discipline among the members.

Firstly, he emphasized the promise made by the President to get more involved. Secondly the need for people to either shape or ship out.

With the new year having taken its course Wambugu clarified the determination to unite Kenyans. Contrarily he cautioned leaders causing divisions among the people.

Wambugu cited that there were power angry leaders eyeing the 2022 political benefits causing divisions. Therefore, he warned them that they would face more opposition in this new year.

He further confirmed that only leaders with unwavering character will vie for Jubilees position. On the same note, he clarified that leaders with the same agenda as the President’s will be acceptable for the elections.

Mr. wambugu revealed that the President’s agenda was the battle against corruption, economic development and to preach unity.

Lock Out Corrupt Leaders from Election

He was speaking in response to Rift Valley Members of Parliament. The outspoken MPs condemned the Jubilee former vice chairman David Murathe, and the Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

For your information, the duo brought about the controversial motion of locking out the leaders charged with corruption from the march election.

Also Mr. Murathe had mentioned the probable viewing of Uhuru as the Prime Minister. However, that is if the government will implement the Building Bridges Initiative.

Furthermore, Wambugu has called upon Kenyans to support the BBI proposals. He said that the initiative will help solve political, economic and social problems.

In addition, he reaffirmed that anyone against these would automatically face a hard year. He went on to say that, BBI is about Kenya’s cooperative talk. According to him Kenya is bigger than leaders who will not co-operate.

MPs urged them to shape or step back

Most importantly, he noted that they will issue Kenyans with copies of the report; to read for themselves.

Nevertheless, Kericho Woman Representative Florence Bore and her colleagues dismissed Wambugu’s remarks. She refuted the idea that some people ought to be pushed out. Reasonably Jubilee was formed through a coalition of many parties.

She maintained that the plan for Ruto to succeed Kenyatta should be observed to the climax.