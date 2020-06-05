Interior PS Karanja Kibicho raises police recruiters entry grades

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho revealed plans in the National Police Service that would require raising entry grades for new police recruits.

During an interview with a local radio station on Thursday, Kibicho disclosed that the docket targeted over 5,000 graduates n their first recruitment phase.

This move will change the views of Kenyans, who continuously associate the police service with failures.

“Procedures are in place that will ensure the police service isn’t a place where parents take children after failing the national examinations. During the next recruitment, most recruits will qualify as cadets. We need to reform our police service to meet the international standards,” explained Kibicho.

The minimum police entry grade currently stands at a D+ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

New recommendations

Kibicho attributed all types of vices in the department, including corruption and extrajudicial killings as a result of miniature educational standards in the service.

Prior to his retirement, Joseph Boinnet, the former Inspector General of Police, proposed the force to employ a highly-skilled workforce.

Concurrently, the building of 83,269 new police officers’ houses and the introduction of a new curriculum coordinate administrative and regular police training.

Some of the targeted highly skilled workforces include engineers, financial analysts, IT experts, pilots, and doctors who’ll help the service to solve crimes of high caliber.

Specialists will join the services as superintendents, assistant superintendents, inspectors, and chief inspectors.

The police service has received numerous condemnations regarding corruption and extrajudicial killings. The latest involved the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) proposing the death of six police officers for extrajudicial killings.