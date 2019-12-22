Is it Shaffie or Jeff?

Kenyans are yet to witness a controversial week as the renowned radio presenter and social media personality denies the allegations of being involved on an accident yesterday. The claims came about after an accident occurred along the Northern by-pass in Nairobi involving a lorry and a Mercedes G-Wagon which is alleged to be belonging to Shaffie Weru.

This occurred after the allegations had been dropped off the citizen TV presenter Jeff Koinange. Jeff Koinange had been alleged to be the owner of the Mercedes G-Wagon before the one of his friends tweeted that it was not him who had been involved in the accident as he was on a tour with his son at the time of the accident. Jeff’s friend by the name Xtian Dela, in his twitter account denied Jeff being the victim off the accident and shipped it to Shaffie Weru. In his tweet, Della stated: “Just talked to @KoinangeJeff. He is fine. He is on his way to Baringo. The G-Wagon involved in the accident was with Shaffie Weru and not Jeff Koinange.

Shaffie Weru, on the other hand, was quick to shun away the rumors stating that he had not been involved in an accident and that he was at the scene to help the victims. In his statements, he however stated that it was a friend of his who had been involved in an accident while coming from a golf event held at the suburbs of the city. In his tweet, Shaffie stated that:

“I was not involved in any car crash, whatsoever. I had gone there to help the accident victim, who is my friend. If you keenly look at the pictures doing the rounds on social media, you will spot me wearing slippers and a pair of shorts, trying to assist where I can. That should tell you that I wasn’t involved in the accident. My friend, who was on his way to Nairobi from a golf event out of town, was involved in the crash after a commercial truck rammed his car on the front side.” The victim of the accident still remains anonymous and according to Shaffie Weru, his friend, the victim suffered from minor injuries and was taken to Agha Khan where he was treated and discharged.

The accident however still remains a puzzle for the citizens to solve as both media personalities deny the allegations. The cause of the accident has also been unidentified but the police are working on it.