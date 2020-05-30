Home News It is life as usual for most Kenyans amidst Covid-19
It is life as usual for most Kenyans amidst Covid-19

By Tracy Nabwile
Business as usual at Kawangware market.

When the Health Cabinet Secretary announced the first positive Covid-19 case in the country, Kenyans were terrified. A lot of people closed their businesses and offices. Most organizations embraced the idea of working from home.

Three months down the line, most Kenyans have resumed their normal lives. Nairobi is no longer the ghost town that it was. Market stalls are open, and clients are streaming in as if there is no virus in the country. The Nairobi traffic is back to its norm.

Asked why they would risk interacting with other people, business people say they have to find a way of surviving. The Kenyan economy is crumbling.

Unfortunately, elderly citizens who are very vulnerable to the virus, have also gone back to their life as usual. Those with pre-existing medical conditions are not staying at home either.

In the Kawangware market, elderly traders are back in business. The try to keep safe by wearing masks and using sanitizers.

Reasons for defying the stay at home directive

Kenyans are no longer staying at home for various reasons. The main reason is tough economic times. There is a need for them to earn a living and provide for their families despite the virus.

Secondly, a lot of people do not trust the government statistics of infected people. They do not think that the government is honest.

Thirdly, very few people have died from the virus. This gives them the false assurance that even if they contract the illness, they will not die.

Unfortunately, some Kenyans are not observing the rules of social distancing. They also don’t wear masks while in public places as the government directed. They expose themselves and others to the virus.

Too soon

Normalcy in Kenya has resumed too soon. Recently, the Ministry of Health predicted that the number of positive cases would significantly increase in July and August.

The president hinted that he would lift the curfew this week.

