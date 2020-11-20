It’s irresponsible – Gospel singer warns President Uhuru, Raila, Atwoli against pushing for BBI referendum (Video)

Gospel singer Reuben Kigame has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta, Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga and Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli against pushing for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum when the country is still fighting the COVID-19.

In a 10-minute video clip, Kigame pointed out that the push for a referendum only proved to be irresponsible and the leaders should focus on the plight of Kenyans.

He mentioned that President Uhuru, ODM leader Raila and COTU boss Atwoli were losing credibility very fast by pushing for something that can wait till the pandemic is over.

“The sheer push for collection of signatures right now and even have a referendum at large, I believe is truly irresponsible and indifferent to the plight of many Kenyans. You are losing credibility, very quickly, by pushing for something that can wait during a pandemic unless this is not a pandemic.”

“You are the same people who are telling us to wash our hands, sanitize, and work from home to ensure distance yet you are the same ones telling us to start a process that will make a lot of people infected. The people you claim to be fighting for are dying,” he said.

The singer went on to hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government for neglecting the healthcare workers who were getting infected with COVID-19 while treating patients without proper equipment.

He added that the healthcare workers were being overworked and do not get any allowances.

“In some cases, they are operating without water, without enough places to put patients, without enough Oxygen machines, without enough ICU beds. My friends if you insist that we must have it, then you are totally indifferent,” he added.

Kigame compared the Country to the famous Titanic ship which sank because it was leaking.

He urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop everything else and save the country before it is too late. He added that the Head of State should listen to Kenyans and stop dividing them.