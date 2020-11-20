Home News It’s irresponsible – Gospel singer warns President Uhuru, Raila, Atwoli against pushing...
News

It’s irresponsible – Gospel singer warns President Uhuru, Raila, Atwoli against pushing for BBI referendum (Video)

By Alfred Kiura
It’s irresponsible – Gospel singer warns President Uhuru, Raila, Atwoli against pushing for BBI referendum.

Gospel singer Reuben Kigame has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta, Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga and Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli against pushing for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum when the country is still fighting the COVID-19.

In a 10-minute video clip, Kigame pointed out that the push for a referendum only proved to be irresponsible and the leaders should focus on the plight of Kenyans.

He mentioned that President Uhuru, ODM leader Raila and COTU boss Atwoli were losing credibility very fast by pushing for something that can wait till the pandemic is over.

“The sheer push for collection of signatures right now and even have a referendum at large, I believe is truly irresponsible and indifferent to the plight of many Kenyans. You are losing credibility, very quickly, by pushing for something that can wait during a pandemic unless this is not a pandemic.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga display copies of the report after its presentation by the Building Bridges Initiative at Kisii State Lodge. October 21, 2020. SOURCE:PSCU
President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. It’s irresponsible – Gospel singer warns President Uhuru, Raila, Atwoli against pushing for BBI referendum.

“You are the same people who are telling us to wash our hands, sanitize, and work from home to ensure distance yet you are the same ones telling us to start a process that will make a lot of people infected. The people you claim to be fighting for are dying,” he said.

The singer went on to hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government for neglecting the healthcare workers who were getting infected with COVID-19 while treating patients without proper equipment.

He added that the healthcare workers were being overworked and do not get any allowances.

“In some cases, they are operating without water, without enough places to put patients, without enough Oxygen machines, without enough ICU beds. My friends if you insist that we must have it, then you are totally indifferent,” he added.

Kigame compared the Country to the famous Titanic ship which sank because it was leaking.

He urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop everything else and save the country before it is too late. He added that the Head of State should listen to Kenyans and stop dividing them.

Related news

Kenyan Government holds Ugandan hostage in Diplomatic dispute

Africa Stanley Kasee -
The government of Kenya is holding hostage remains of nine Ugandans who drowned in Lake Vitoria on Tuesday night, November 17. The Kenyan authorities issued...
Read more

Opinion on cause of flooding in Rift Valley lakes divided as Ministry prepares report

News Chuoyo Protus -
A report on the significant rise in water levels in the Rift Valley will soon be released, the PS for environment has said. Chris Kiptoo,...
Read more

Media Council of Kenya demand action on Magoha’s bodyguard

News Chuoyo Protus -
The Media Council of Kenya is demanding action against Magoha's bodyguard over alleged sexual assault on a journalist. On Thursday, Kenyans shared a video on...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Biden says that contestation of Trump about his election victory is...

World kenyan -
Biden says that contestation of Trump on his election victory is "irresponsible" Image: Getty Images Wilmington,...
Read more

Creamy homemade almond paste

Health kenyan -
With just three ingredients it is possible to make a delicious paste Almond is an oil source of good fats, which are monounsaturated and polyunsaturated...
Read more

7 Ways To Treat Pain Due To Teething Wisdom Before Pulling...

Health kenyan -
Adults have up to 32 teeth. Between the ages of 17 and 25, wisdom teeth appear to fill the gaps in your tooth...
Read more

Biden says he chose Treasury secretary that will please all Democrats

World kenyan -
Biden says he chose Treasury secretary that will please all Democrats Image: AFP WASHINGTON (Reuters)...
Read more

Knicks drop six players and cut $ 40 million in salaries

Basketball kenyan -
The New York Knicks began rebuilding on Thursday by releasing six players and eliminating $ 40 million in contracts that affected his salary cap. LThe...
Read more

Family finds dog shot by farmer after missing eight years

World kenyan -
The family happy to be reunited with Kavik after they lost hope of ever seeing him again Image:...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke