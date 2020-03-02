Home Entertainment It’s reckless - Janet Mbugua blasts Willy Paul for sharing this video
EntertainmentNews

It’s reckless – Janet Mbugua blasts Willy Paul for sharing this video

By Alfred Kiura
Janet Mbugua calls out Willy Paul.

Media personality Janet Mbugua called out gospel turned secular singer Willy Paul after he posted a video on his Instagram account that the former Citizen TV news anchor found as promoting violence.

In the video, a man can be seen hitting a lady to the ground and then walking away. Willy Paul found the funny side of it as his hit song Malingo played on the background of the video.

View this post on Instagram

#Myrulesmylife

A post shared by W.I.L.L.Y.P.O.Z.Z.E (@willy.paul.msafi) on

Willy Paul then went on to ask ladies not to deny people who know Karate sexual favors as they would end up like the woman in the video.

“Ladies!! Kkuweni rada mwinyime watu wa Karate!. Just give them,” he captioned.

Janet came out with guns blazing telling the singer never to post such videos as it was reckless and made violence seem funny.

Janet’s response comes days the management of the University of Nairobi was blasted after it put out a memo stating that the University’s female students were being raped and robbed due to their recklessness. It cautioned them not to attend social gatherings with no clear agenda among other things.

The memo rubbed many in the wrong way and radio personality Adelle Anyango was on the forefront to call out the management for normalizing rape. She went on to state that what the institution was doing was victim shaming and they would not stand for it.

View this post on Instagram

“…A clear case of recklessness by our female students…” “…Rape involving female students…” Those students are victims of rape not participants. No condemnation of the rapists. No mention of what the university will do in collaboration with police to ensure safety of its students. No. They, an entire institution would rather assign blame NOT on the rapists but on the victims and even expose one victims story where they assign blame to her! And then these “TIPS” y’all keep throwing around at women. Right now, where we go, what time we will go there, who we will go with, how we will get there, what we will wear etc is governed by how safe we will be and that is NOT normal neither is it OK! If men just stopped raping us, rape will stop. This is what victim shaming looks like. This is what normalization of rape looks like. And we will not stand for it. PS: I’m turning off my comments because there’s always that one tone deaf triggering person and I’m protecting my energy.

A post shared by ADELLE ONYANGO (@adelleonyango) on

 The University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kiama Stephen Gitahi later issued an apology after public outcry. While acknowledging the mistake, he stated that the memo was written by the acting director of security and safety services.

Previous articleGloria Muliro gives her two cents on Willy Paul’s switch to secular music

