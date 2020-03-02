It’s reckless – Janet Mbugua blasts Willy Paul for sharing this video

Media personality Janet Mbugua called out gospel turned secular singer Willy Paul after he posted a video on his Instagram account that the former Citizen TV news anchor found as promoting violence.

In the video, a man can be seen hitting a lady to the ground and then walking away. Willy Paul found the funny side of it as his hit song Malingo played on the background of the video.

Willy Paul then went on to ask ladies not to deny people who know Karate sexual favors as they would end up like the woman in the video.

“Ladies!! Kkuweni rada mwinyime watu wa Karate!. Just give them,” he captioned.

Janet came out with guns blazing telling the singer never to post such videos as it was reckless and made violence seem funny.

Janet’s response comes days the management of the University of Nairobi was blasted after it put out a memo stating that the University’s female students were being raped and robbed due to their recklessness. It cautioned them not to attend social gatherings with no clear agenda among other things.

The memo rubbed many in the wrong way and radio personality Adelle Anyango was on the forefront to call out the management for normalizing rape. She went on to state that what the institution was doing was victim shaming and they would not stand for it.

The University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kiama Stephen Gitahi later issued an apology after public outcry. While acknowledging the mistake, he stated that the memo was written by the acting director of security and safety services.