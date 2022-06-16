It’s shameful trying to prove you went to university

Education CS George Magoha has for the first time given his sentiments on the ongoing ‘degree’ saga.

Magoha faulted political candidates for having to prove that they are graduates even when they are not.

“From a professional view, I, Magoha, son of Magoha, will not fight to say I am not what I am not,” Magoha said.

The current CS who served at the University of Nairobi said it is very easy to prove if one studied at the institution.

“If you want transcripts of somebody who studied at UoN in 1975, you’ll just touch a button and you’ll get transcripts,” Magoha said.

He was speaking at Pangani Girls on Thursday where he commissioned a CBC classroom.

He asked political leaders to refrain from straining universities to prove they were students.

Magoha, an alumnus of Starehe Boys, said if he is asked to mention his former classmates then he will.

“If you were to ask me where are my classmates of 46-47 years ago, I will give you. They are all over the world and most of them are retired,” he added.

Magoha was referring to cases of several candidates who were taken to court over alleged fake degrees.

They include Johnson Sakaja, Wavinya Ndeti, Simba Arati, Polycarp Igathe and many others.