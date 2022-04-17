It’s time to heal the wounds; Isaac Mwaura



Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura [David Njaaga, Sandard]



Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has conceded defeat after losing in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries held last week.

Mwaura lost to Simon King’ara in the battle to fly the UDA flag for the Ruiru parliamentary seat.

King’ara is the incumbent MP for Ruiru.

In the party primaries, King’ara garnered 4,688 votes while Mwaura clinched 2,260 votes.

Following the defeat, Mwaura said he would focus his energy on ensuring the party remained united and that Deputy President William Ruto clinches the presidency at the August General Election.

“Joining hands with my competitor Simon King’ara today at Kist county tallying center after he was declared winner of the Ruiru parliamentary seat that I hotly contested for. It’s time to heal the deep wounds out of the party primaries and thus move forward towards the August general elections,” said Mwaura.

Mwaura had earlier dismissed the electoral process as shambolic and called on the party to declare the process as null and void. He however, later, changed his mind.

On his part, King’ara praised the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) saying it had conducted a fair nomination process.

“I thank Ruiru residents for coming out to vote for me to be their UDA flag bearer in the upcoming polls,” he expressed.

In Kiambu, incumbent senator Kimani Wamatangi will fly UDA’s party ticket for the governor’s seat after he garnered 86,020 votes.

His competitor, Patrick Wainaina (Jungle), came in second with 57,568 votes.

For the Woman Representative seat, Muratha Anne Wanjiku will fly the UDA flag after trouncing Loise Kim and Wainaina Emma Wangari.

Wanjiku got 83,257 votes while Loise Kim got 67, 644 votes.