Menu
Search
News

I’ve been arrested countless times

Date:

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei says his arrest is a wide scheme of political intimidation and blackmail.

Speaking during a TV interview on Thursday, the legislator said that he has lost count of the number of times he has been arrested.

The latest arrest came on Thursday afternoon where he was taken to Nairobi for questioning.

A police source said a warrant of arrest was issued against the Senator following the alleged disturbance he caused in court earlier this month. 

A Nairobi court directed the investigating officer to probe him over the matter.

“My lawyers are trying to lift the warrant of arrest that was issued,” Cherargei said. 

He, however, said he is glad that the illegal arrests, intimidation and blackmail will end in the next four months if Deputy President William Ruto wins the presidency.

The Senator called his supporters to remain calm and peaceful saying the arrests are part of tribulations and challenges that some politicians will face ahead of the August 9 polls.

Previous articleKaba Diawara back on the Guinea bench

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kaba Diawara back on the Guinea bench

kenyan -
A month and a half and then goes....

Kenya records 18 new cases of Covid, positivity rate at 0.9%

kenyan -
Kenya on Thursday recorded 18 new cases of...

Speaker Mutura to spend night in police cells

kenyan -
Nairobi County Assembly speaker Ben Mutura will spend...

Man City: Raheem Sterling doesn’t want to sign for AC Milan

kenyan -
According to DailyMailManchester City left winger Raheem Sterling...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Kaba Diawara back on the Guinea bench

football 0
A month and a half and then goes....

Kenya records 18 new cases of Covid, positivity rate at 0.9%

News 0
Kenya on Thursday recorded 18 new cases of...

Speaker Mutura to spend night in police cells

News 0
Nairobi County Assembly speaker Ben Mutura will spend...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.