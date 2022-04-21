I’ve been arrested countless times

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei says his arrest is a wide scheme of political intimidation and blackmail.

Speaking during a TV interview on Thursday, the legislator said that he has lost count of the number of times he has been arrested.

The latest arrest came on Thursday afternoon where he was taken to Nairobi for questioning.

A police source said a warrant of arrest was issued against the Senator following the alleged disturbance he caused in court earlier this month.

A Nairobi court directed the investigating officer to probe him over the matter.

“My lawyers are trying to lift the warrant of arrest that was issued,” Cherargei said.

He, however, said he is glad that the illegal arrests, intimidation and blackmail will end in the next four months if Deputy President William Ruto wins the presidency.

The Senator called his supporters to remain calm and peaceful saying the arrests are part of tribulations and challenges that some politicians will face ahead of the August 9 polls.