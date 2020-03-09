Jesse Were scores in Zesco United-Green Buffaloes draw

Zesco United struggles in the Zambian Super League continued as they drew 1-1 in with Green Buffaloes in an encounter played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday.

The Defending Champions went into the Sunday’s fixture having drawn 0-0 against Lumwana Radiants in a week 20 rescheduled fixture played on Wednesday at Lumwana grounds in Solwezi. Coach George Lwandamina handed four Kenyan stars a start in the clash.

Ian Otieno kept his place in goal while David Owino was handed a start in the defence. Newly signed sharpshooter John Makwata was handed a start up front alongside Jesse Were. Were gave Zesco an early lead after beating Buffaloes Keeper for a goal at the second minute.

Otieno at the other end had brilliant saves, denying Robin Siames on two occasions. Makwatta was unable to head home for the second goal after being put through by Were at the 19th minute. Three minutes later, Makwatta’s effort was blocked for a corner as he tried to add the second goal.

Friday Samu almost bagged an equalizer for GBFC but Otieno thwarted the threat with a fantastic reflex. The former AFC Leopards man was beaten at the 53rd minute as Martin Phiri headed in from a close range for a 1-1 scoreline.

The scores remained unchanged after both sides failed to make their chances count. Zesco have won just two of the last 11 matches. Despite the bad run, they are just three points off the top slot. The side sits fifth on the log with 42 points from 25 matches.