JKUAT student takes her life after failing to graduate

A second body of a student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture Technology was found in her apartment in Juja, Kiambu County, after an apparent suicide.

Officials said preliminary findings had shown Irene Monica Mwangi, 26, and a fourth year student school of business computing hanged herself after failing to graduate.

Her body was found in her bathroom’s door frame at a Juja apartment.

A piece of cloth was found around the neck and is being subjected to forensic analysis.

This happened as other students who had completed their studies graduated on June 28.

She had complained to her friends that she was frustrated over failure to graduate.

Police said they were called to the scene on the same day the graduation was happening and discovered the body. A suicide note was found in the room. The contents were shared with the family.

On June 25, the body of the fourth-year student Lenny Jessy Masiaga, 22, was found hanging in his room in Juja, Kiambu County.

The body was discovered by his girlfriend who had gone to visit him.

Police said they discovered the deceased had a stab wound in the chest and he used a laptop cable to hang himself.

Police handling the issue said they want to establish if the student committed suicide or was killed.

The girlfriend told police the deceased was scheduled to graduate on June 28, when the institution holds its 38th graduation ceremony but when he failed to get all his marks, he was upset.

The incidents are under probe.

Elsewhere, police are investigating four other suicide incidents reported. The first one happened in Ukwala, Siaya County, where the body of Godfrey Otieno Juma, 15, was found in a thicket.

He was a Standard Eight pupil at Kanyaudo primary and he is suspected of having swallowed poison.

In Narok, the body of Parsintei Kipas, 24, was found after an apparent suicide while in Kikuyu, Wycliffe Wanduru, 31, died by suicide.

Police said in Kamagambo, Migori County, the body of Clinton Nyabuto was discovered after a suicide incident.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise in the past months.

Police handled 499 cases in 2019 and 575 in 2020. At least 313 people are reported to have taken their lives between January and July 2021. Police said they are compiling data for this year.