Joe Muchiri asks for help to raise Jowie’s cash bail

By Alfred Kiura
Joe Muchiri asks foe help to pay his best friend's Jowie cash bail as he is released from custody.

Media personality and Joseph Jowie Irungu’s best friend Joe Muchiri has come out to beg for help to pay his friend’s cash bail after he was released from state custody.

Jowie was remanded for about 16 months after he was charged in connection with the murder of the late businesswoman Monica Kimani. Jowie was charged together with former TV beauty Jacque Maribe in September 2018.

The former Citizen TV news anchor was granted bail but Jowie remained in state custody.

On Thursday 13, at the Millimani Law Courts, Justice James Wakianga released Jowie on Ksh.2 million cash bail and Ksh. 3 million bond. Muchiri took to his social media page to announce the news but asked for help to raise the money. Justice Wakianga pointed out that the prosecution team had not provided enough evidence for Jowie to remain in custody.

“Shida sasa ni kupata hiyo cash bail ya Jowie immediately. Itabidi wale watu wako on his side wamechangamka. Let’s see how it goes,” he wrote.

Joe Muchiri begs for help to pay Jowie’s cash bail.

His release comes after his legal team twice failed to get him released. Monica Kimani was found dead in her bathtub at her Lamuria Garden apartments in 2018. Jowie has been released with conditions such as reporting to his area chief every Thursday of every month, surrendering his passport to the court and not trying to obtain another.

