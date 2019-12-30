Home News Joel Kabari: A Life Sentenced Convict finally Gains Freedom after 21 years...
News

Joel Kabari: A Life Sentenced Convict finally Gains Freedom after 21 years of Imprisonment

By Fredrick Musila

Joel Kabari was arrested in 1998 alongside his two friends over stealing with violence. All three friends were sentenced to death but they were lucky after a review of the sentencing law by the former president his excellency Mwai Kibaki in 2009 that changed their life sentence judgement.

While in prison Kabari underwent training to become a catholic catechist and he showed a great change of behavior. In 2018 Kabari applied for a review of his judgement to the court. During court proceedings on December 19, his case was considered and God’s mercy the court ruled in his favour which made him walk to his freedom.

Last Saturday, December 28 this year a celebration mass was held at his home village as Kabari the free man now was handed over to his family. In his home in Ndege Ndimu farm in Lanet Nakuru County, there was a lot of joy and moments of celebration after the 46-year-old man who was sentenced to death twenty-one years ago returned home as a reformed man and a catholic catechist. In addition, when Kabari returned home it was merry for many as the Kenya prison too and cleric’s officers from the Catholic Church handed him over to his family.

The now free man Joel kabari was released when his mother Hannah Njeri was celebrating her sixty-nine birthday and shared a cake to mark the big day.

“We were three of us when we attacked our a successful businessman in Nakuru, David Kahiga who ran an alcohol depot in Nakuru town. I remember we robbed the businessman some cash and accidentally I was arrested the same day but my friends were arrested some days later. I have regretted all my life for stealing an act that led to my imprisonment and robbed me of my freedom for such a long time,” said Joel kabari.

He also said that one of the thieves jailed together appealed and he succeeded. He was handed a shorter life prison sentence and was released some years ago. However, he and the other friend were left in prison waiting for the hangman and they were both moved to Kamiti maximum prison.

Nakuru GK prison superintendent Mr. George Odera was greatly impressed by Kabaris’behavior and made the following remarks, “He became a serious man of God. Through him, he has helped in the transformation of many inmates who have since been baptized. Also, Kabari has led the inmates in the construction of the first church within Naivasha prison”.

Previous articleMasinga Dam Spills: Hundreds of Residents in Panic, several Confirmed Dead

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Masinga Dam Spills: Hundreds of Residents in Panic, several Confirmed Dead

Fredrick Musila -
With Masinga Dam water capacity full, early warnings have been raised by the Dam’s authority and Ministry of Water and Iteration over possible flooding....
Read more
News

Joseph Leineine: The Sultan Hamud ‘”Bone Doctor” with no Cultured Medical Equipment

Fredrick Musila -
When you hear the term Doctor, no matter the area of expertise, what comes to mind is a picture of a highly-educated, sharp person...
Read more
News

Nakuru Police Officer Drenched Two Sisters with Petrol and Set them on Fire

Fredrick Musila -
In most cases, the love triangles often end up in tragedy, especially when there is a police officer is involved. Saka Achimba, a police officer...
Read more
11,581FansLike
2,898FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Joel Kabari: A Life Sentenced Convict finally Gains Freedom after 21 years of Imprisonment

News Fredrick Musila -
Joel Kabari was arrested in 1998 alongside his two friends over stealing with violence. All three friends were sentenced to death but they were...
Read more

Masinga Dam Spills: Hundreds of Residents in Panic, several Confirmed Dead

News Fredrick Musila -
With Masinga Dam water capacity full, early warnings have been raised by the Dam’s authority and Ministry of Water and Iteration over possible flooding....
Read more

Joseph Leineine: The Sultan Hamud ‘”Bone Doctor” with no Cultured Medical Equipment

News Fredrick Musila -
When you hear the term Doctor, no matter the area of expertise, what comes to mind is a picture of a highly-educated, sharp person...
Read more

Nakuru Police Officer Drenched Two Sisters with Petrol and Set them on Fire

News Fredrick Musila -
In most cases, the love triangles often end up in tragedy, especially when there is a police officer is involved. Saka Achimba, a police officer...
Read more

Memorable Events of the Decade you Probably Forgot

Africa news Gilbert Kirgotty -
The decade of the 2010s is one that has gone too fast, I mean, 2010 was just the other day! Anyway, a lot of major...
Read more

Jubilee to Bar ‘Corrupt Leaders’ From March Election, Tuju

News Richard M Adrian -
Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju has cautioned leaders involved with corruption cases. He has revealed that the leaders indicted for corruption will not participate...
Read more

The Sorry State of Unemployment in the Country

News Fredrick Musila -
Kenyans today live in difficult times. The unemployment rate in Kenya stands at 9.31%, an increase from 8.71 in 2018. This state of unemployment...
Read more

Nyoro Pledges Support for Ruto

Politics Richard M Adrian -
The member of parliament (MP) for Kiharu Constituency Ndindi Nyoro, has revealed why his choice was the Deputy President instead of the President. Mr. Nyoro...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke