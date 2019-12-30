Joel Kabari: A Life Sentenced Convict finally Gains Freedom after 21 years of Imprisonment

Joel Kabari was arrested in 1998 alongside his two friends over stealing with violence. All three friends were sentenced to death but they were lucky after a review of the sentencing law by the former president his excellency Mwai Kibaki in 2009 that changed their life sentence judgement.

While in prison Kabari underwent training to become a catholic catechist and he showed a great change of behavior. In 2018 Kabari applied for a review of his judgement to the court. During court proceedings on December 19, his case was considered and God’s mercy the court ruled in his favour which made him walk to his freedom.

Last Saturday, December 28 this year a celebration mass was held at his home village as Kabari the free man now was handed over to his family. In his home in Ndege Ndimu farm in Lanet Nakuru County, there was a lot of joy and moments of celebration after the 46-year-old man who was sentenced to death twenty-one years ago returned home as a reformed man and a catholic catechist. In addition, when Kabari returned home it was merry for many as the Kenya prison too and cleric’s officers from the Catholic Church handed him over to his family.

The now free man Joel kabari was released when his mother Hannah Njeri was celebrating her sixty-nine birthday and shared a cake to mark the big day.

“We were three of us when we attacked our a successful businessman in Nakuru, David Kahiga who ran an alcohol depot in Nakuru town. I remember we robbed the businessman some cash and accidentally I was arrested the same day but my friends were arrested some days later. I have regretted all my life for stealing an act that led to my imprisonment and robbed me of my freedom for such a long time,” said Joel kabari.

He also said that one of the thieves jailed together appealed and he succeeded. He was handed a shorter life prison sentence and was released some years ago. However, he and the other friend were left in prison waiting for the hangman and they were both moved to Kamiti maximum prison.

Nakuru GK prison superintendent Mr. George Odera was greatly impressed by Kabaris’behavior and made the following remarks, “He became a serious man of God. Through him, he has helped in the transformation of many inmates who have since been baptized. Also, Kabari has led the inmates in the construction of the first church within Naivasha prison”.