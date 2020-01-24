Home News Joho criticizes attack on Mohammed Ali and Aisha Jumwa
News

Joho criticizes attack on Mohammed Ali and Aisha Jumwa

By Connie Mukenyi
Hassan Joho responds to attack on Aisha and Mohammed
Hassan Joho has come out to condemn the attack on Aisha Jumwa and Mohammed Ali earlier today.

Ali Joho, Mombasa Governor, has come out to condemn the attack on Aisha Jumwa and Mohammed Ali earlier today. Rowdy youths threw stones at the Malindi Mp (Aisha) and Nyali (Mohammed). The two politicians were speaking to journalists alongside other leaders before the planned Mombasa Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting. She was forced to stop her speech halfway to allow the youth to go away.

Joho condemned the acts citing everyone’s views must be respected and heard. He encourages peace and tolerance owing to the fact every opinion is important.

The sultan went ahead to condemn leaders who instigated the attack by hiring goons to attack the leaders. He claims he is not in support of any violence, interference or disruptions.

Joho encouraged leaders in attendance at Saturday’s BBI meeting to use the forum to address issues affecting the Coastal region captured in the report. He cautions against using the meeting to forge one’s personal agenda.

Aisha’s accusations

However, Aisha and Mohammed claim the governor is responsible for the attacks. The youth were singing anti tanga tanga songs confirming that this was indeed a political attack. Aisha chose to support DP William Ruto dumping her previous ODM Party. She condemned the act and stated tomorrow she will attend the BBI forum. Jumwa dared whoever has an issue with her to hire more goons to attack her tomorrow.

Richard Chacha, Mombasa county communications director, has come out defending Joho’s name. He rubbishes any claim that the governor is responsible for castigating the attacks. Richard claims Joho has ‘more important things to do’. He goes ahead to say people not happy with Aisha and Mohammed’s politics caused the attack.

Due to this attack, there have been changes in the planned BBI meeting scheduled tomorrow. Raila instructed the venue to change from Tononoka grounds to Mama Ngina. He felt this would solve the insecurity crisis experienced earlier today.

