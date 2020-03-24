Home News County News Joho, Roba calls for total lockdown to curb Covid-19 spread
Joho, Roba calls for total lockdown to curb Covid-19 spread

By Erick Flavour
Mandera County Governor Ali Ibrahim Roba

Governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Ali Roba (Mandera) now want President Uhuru to declare a complete lockdown in the country to tame the spread of Covid-19.

Joho and Roba share the opinion that total shut down is the only way to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Joho stated that Kenya should learn from Wuhan, China, where the shutdown of daily activities has worked out in containing the pandemic.

“Why did Wuhan beat the virus? It is very simple – a total shutdown. That is what has made them successful. They are even saying they will not allow other people to come to Wuhan where it all began,” Joho said.

The Mombasa County boss said that lockdown would create a severe effect but urged the country to make the decision however painful it might be.

“I want to go on record that I said it. We need to scale down on things that we normally do in our daily lives to prevent Coronavirus from coming in our midst,” he added.

Governor Roba said that instead of waiting for the numbers to increase to harmful levels, the country should consider total lockdown when there is still time.

“This is the only way we can get some control guaranteed. It is my humble appeal to the President to move speedily to mitigate the rising cases of Coronavirus,” Roba stated.

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Kenya increased to 25 after nine other cases were confirmed on Tuesday, 24 March 2020, by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Roba said that the Mandera County administration would implement special allowances for health workers, nurses, clinical officers, and doctors assigned to Coronavirus response as an incentive.

He said the ban on the transportation and sale of miraa within the county would remain effective and that the public should endure the order because it is only a temporary restriction caused by the Covid-19 epidemic.

He also cautioned against any formal and informal meetings such as Fadi Kudhirir at hotels, restaurants, and miraa selling joints.

Roba added that the movement of people between Malka Suftu and Bulahawa of Mandera Town border is restricted with the exemption of movement of foodstuff. Also restricted are movements between Damasa Kenya and Damasa Somalia as well as Elwak Kenya and Elwak Somalia.

The Governor also encouraged residents of Mandera County to limit travel to and from Nairobi. He further directed parents to confine children within their houses or plots and the area chiefs to ensure children to not gather at playgrounds.

