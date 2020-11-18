Joho tears Ruto apart in Msambweni tour

Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho blasted Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday the 18th of November 2020 during his Msambweni tour.

The governor was fulfilling his promise of setting up a camp in the area when he tore into DP Ruto. He further went on to bash the DP for trying to influence coastal politics, yet he is not from the region.

“Ata mimi siku moja nataka kuwa rais na nitakuwa rais. Watu hawawezi panga siasa Nairobi na kuja Msambweni tena. Kama nilienda kumpigia debe Imran Okoth Nairobi na pia seneta wa Kakamega na mjinga ana ujasiri wa kusema nisije Msambweni,” Joho said.

Joho went on to explain DP Ruto’s and his team’s actions angered him bringing politics to his region. According to the governor, the Dp and his allies were gambling with the lives of Msambweni residents who are battling with land issues and unemployment.

Stay in your lane.

However, Salim Mvurya, Kwale governor, cautioned governor Joho from interfering with Msambweni politics. He further went on to tell Joho that Msambweni is not a sub-county of Mombasa and he should desist from bringing politics to his backyard.

“I’ve heard a lot of politics from ODM politicians. Some of the remarks are from my brother governors that they will come and camp here for combat. I wish to tell them that Kwale is the home of civilised politics, not war,” Mvurya remarked.

Mvurya is supporting Feisal Bader who is vying as an independent candidate in the by-election.

Despite Jubilee party secretary-general Raphael Tuju announcing that Jubilee will not support any candidate, DP Ruto announced that he will support Feisal Bader. Ruto had earlier on supported Sharlet Mariam Akinyi for the hotly contested seat.

However, Akinyi, later on, dropped out of the race and joined Raila’s team.

Led by Joho, ODM Coast region produced Omar Boga as their preferred candidate.