Home News Joho tears Ruto apart in Msambweni tour
News

Joho tears Ruto apart in Msambweni tour

By Connie Mukenyi
Joho tears Ruto apart in Msambweni tour
Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho (Left) and Deputy President William Ruto

Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho blasted Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday the 18th of November 2020 during his Msambweni tour.

The governor was fulfilling his promise of setting up a camp in the area when he tore into DP Ruto. He further went on to bash the DP for trying to influence coastal politics, yet he is not from the region.

“Ata mimi siku moja nataka kuwa rais na nitakuwa rais. Watu hawawezi panga siasa Nairobi na kuja Msambweni tena. Kama nilienda kumpigia debe Imran Okoth Nairobi na pia seneta wa Kakamega na mjinga ana ujasiri wa kusema nisije Msambweni,” Joho said.

Joho went on to explain DP Ruto’s and his team’s actions angered him bringing politics to his region. According to the governor, the Dp and his allies were gambling with the lives of Msambweni residents who are battling with land issues and unemployment.

Stay in your lane.

However, Salim Mvurya, Kwale governor, cautioned governor Joho from interfering with Msambweni politics. He further went on to tell Joho that Msambweni is not a sub-county of Mombasa and he should desist from bringing politics to his backyard.

“I’ve heard a lot of politics from ODM politicians. Some of the remarks are from my brother governors that they will come and camp here for combat. I wish to tell them that Kwale is the home of civilised politics, not war,” Mvurya remarked.

Mvurya is supporting Feisal Bader who is vying as an independent candidate in the by-election.

Despite Jubilee party secretary-general Raphael Tuju announcing that Jubilee will not support any candidate, DP Ruto announced that he will support Feisal Bader. Ruto had earlier on supported Sharlet Mariam Akinyi for the hotly contested seat.

However, Akinyi, later on, dropped out of the race and joined Raila’s team.

Led by Joho, ODM Coast region produced Omar Boga as their preferred candidate.

Related news

MPs, Senators respond to newspaper story over legislators demanding hotline, choppers for evacuation if they contract COVID-19

News Alfred Kiura -
A number of lawmakers led my Nairobi County Senator Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday 18 November 2020 responded to the Daily Nation Newspaper story claiming...
Read more

Kenya reports record recoveries as 957 COVID cases confirmed

News Chuoyo Protus -
Kenya has today discharged the highest number of COVID cases as new infections also rose. In a month that has seen infections and fatalities rise,...
Read more

K***nina zenu – Mike Sonko attacks newspaper with unprintable over headline with explosive tweet

News Alfred Kiura -
Embattled Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday 18 November 2020 went after the Standard Newspaper over a headline that appeared to narrate his...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Sefaz goes offline and prevents electronic invoice issuance

Tech news kenyan -
Sefaz issues NF-e (Electronic Invoice) and NFC-e (Electronic Consumer Invoice); system does not work in several states Sefaz, a system used by Finance Departments...
Read more

‘God will decide whether to forgive me or not’: the shocking...

World kenyan -
Noor is a human trafficker Image: Elham Noor Before getting on the boat to...
Read more

UK to ban gasoline and diesel car sales in 10 years

World kenyan -
UK to ban gasoline and diesel car sales in ten years Image: UK avenue / motorway traffic ...
Read more

David Major, homeless TPF star, reunited with family

News Tracy Aime -
A few days ago, someone highlighted the plight of former TPF star, David Major on social media. David was roaming the streets of Nairobi's...
Read more

Former Sri Lankan minister bites raw fish at press conference to...

World kenyan -
Former Sri Lankan fisheries minister Dilip Wedaarachchi bites fish during a press conference Image: Reproduction / Youtube /...
Read more

‘Body’ on Florida beach scares locals. But it was a...

World kenyan -
Registration was made by a volunteer who walked on Perdido Key beach Image: Ocean Hour / Disclosure ...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke