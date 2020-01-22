Home News Join BBI meetings with respect – DP Ruto allies told
Join BBI meetings with respect – DP Ruto allies told

By Erick Flavour

A group of legislators in support of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) have welcomed the ‘tanga tanga’ team in the ongoing BBI consultative forum.

Nairobi County Senator Johnson Sakaja, alongside Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed (Suna East) and Kanini Kega (Kieni), said that the forum is open for all Kenyans.

Junet, however, questioned the sudden change of mind from leaders allied to the DP William Ruto to attend the BBI consultative forum scheduled for Saturday, 25 January 2020, in Mombasa.

“You cannot keep saying one thing today, and you say a different thing tomorrow. It’s confusing Kenyans,” Junet said, adding that they were tired of the hypocrisy of planning parallel meetings and still attend the BBI meetings.

“Tunakaribisha wale wenzetu ambao roho mtakatifu imeingia kwa roho zao, wanakaribshwa kwa roho safi lakini mkuje na adabu (We welcome in good faith our colleagues whose hearts have been filled by the holy spirit, but you should come with respect),” he added.

Sakaja stated the BBI is a Jubilee and ODM position adding that the team shouldn’t come with their conditions to the meeting.

“We have to thank them for seeing the light and for choosing to join Kenyans in pursuit of peace in the country,” Sakaja said.

Kieni MP, Kanini Kega said that the Mombasa meeting would not be about politics, but an opportunity for the residents from the region to put down their opinions with regards to the BBI report.

He also noted that many such meetings had been planned to take place across the country to enable Kenyans to present their views.

Junet also added that the Ruto-allied team was supposedly planning a parallel meeting in the country to counter them.

He claimed Ruto and his allies had invented a scheme to hijack the BBI consultative forum and take charge of the debate. They are now planning to attend and address a meeting which they were opposed to before.

The decision to take part in the BBI rallies led by Raila Odinga is aimed at ensuring they also participate in the process and control its narrative.

Earlier, the Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen announced they had consulted as leaders and decided to participate and take charge of the BBI rallies where necessary.

Part of his statement read, “After consultation as leaders, we have decided [that] to pursue the original spirit of the BBI… we will participate and where necessary take charge of these public rallies.”

