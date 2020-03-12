Home News Local news Jowie finally free after raising Sh 2M cash bail
Jowie finally free after raising Sh 2M cash bail

By Stanley Kasee
Joseph Jowie Irungu has been released on bail.

Key suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani was finally freed from the Kamiti maximum prison.

Joseph Irungu hit the headlines in 2018 after he was involved in the murder of that ignited controversy and public outcry in the manner in which it was conducted.

Mr. Irungu, commonly known as Jowie, was released on February 13, 2020, by High Court Judge James Wakiaga on a cash bail of .Sh2 million

Jowie, however, could not produce the cash bail, and that forced him to remain behind bars at the Maximum Prison for almost a month.

As he remained in custody, his family, on the other side, was pushing to raise the required amount for him to be freed.

The family even came up with a pay bill where well-wishers could make their contributions online to secure Jowie’s release.

On March 11 (yesterday), a month after, the suspect’s family managed to raise the full amount demanded by the court to free him from custody.

However, the family claimed that the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was playing games in Irungu’s case.

They alleged that they realized his passports, which was seized by detectives, was missing right after depositing the money in the Judiciary’s Bank account.

A senior detective later delivered the passport to the courts, after which Jowie’s release process started.

When he was reached for a comment, the detective said that they had simply misplaced the passport.

“We have faced immense frustrations, but we are grateful to God for everything. He will make a way, and Justice will be served,” said jowie’s family member.

In his ruling, Justice Wakiaga said the court had no compelling reasons to have the suspect apprehended longer at this stage of the trial as 15 witnesses had already testified before the court.

Among the witnesses that testified are Jacque Maribe’s house-help, Jowie’s friend whose gun Jowie allegedly used to shoot himself after the incident, and the security men at Lamuria Gardens.

The judge warned Jowie against making comments on social media or any media platform concerning his pending case.

Jowie was further directed to report to his area chief every end month, after which the chief would submit the monthly reports to the court’s deputy registrar.

Mr. Irungu was also ordered to deposit his passport in court and cautioned against obtaining a new passport or any other travel document until his trial.

Jowie was arrested on September 26, 2018, after he was linked with the murder of Monica, who had just arrived in the country from South Sudan, where she was running her family’s business.

Media personality Jacque Maribe was also arrested but was later released on a Sh1 million cash bail.

