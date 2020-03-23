Joy as Vitafoam employees receive packages amid coronavirus outbreak 

Vitafoam Products Limited is a company that manufactures foam-based products, foam sheets, carpets, pillows, mattresses, cushions, carpet underlay, and bolsters of different sizes and densities. The company offers to a warrant of seven years or the goods purchased from their shops.

Following the tough times as a result of confirmation of the coronavirus in the country, the company late last week issued an internal memo to support its employees.

“In lieu of the current harsh economic times coupled with the events surrounding the impact of the COVID-2019 outbreak, the management at Vita group come up with a plan to help cushion you during this period.” the statement read in part.

The management further stated that due to their financial stability and empathy they have for their employees, they were elated to provide a package to them.

“As we brace for tough challenges ahead, we realize the impact this has on your financial position and would like to share with you in your burden and have prepared a contingency package to cater to some of your needs. The package contains food items such as sugar, rice, maize flour, cooking oil, among others.” the statement continued.

Other things included in the package were toilet rolls, bio soaps, and sanitizers. These are among the most crucial things Kenyans have been urged to use to remain safe from the virus.

With the government enacting strict rules to curb the coronavirus, Kenyans have expressed their challenges ranging from inadequate water and hike in fare, among others.

The company has so far been congratulated by most citizens stating that is quite humane and humbling.

Kenyans took to social media to share their feelings about the company’s kind gesture.

Here are some of the responses;

The Raptor: The way to go.

Samwero: The government should marshall all industrial capacity towards the fight againstCovid-19

Fred Mugema: This is humane

Ronny Mbani: Wow… This is pretty amazing

Chinedu Osit: This is quite Fantabulous

Kenya has recorded eight more cases of the COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 15.

In the new cases, five patients are Kenyans, while the other three are two French Nationals and a Mexican.

According to the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the eight new patients are aged between 20 and 57 years.