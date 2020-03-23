Home News Joy as Vitafoam employees receive packages amid coronavirus outbreak 
News

Joy as Vitafoam employees receive packages amid coronavirus outbreak 

By Stanley Kasee
vitafoam employees receive packages amid coronavirus

Vitafoam Products Limited is a company that manufactures foam-based products, foam sheets, carpets, pillows, mattresses, cushions, carpet underlay, and bolsters of different sizes and densities. The company offers to a warrant of seven years or the goods purchased from their shops.

Following the tough times as a result of confirmation of the coronavirus in the country, the company late last week issued an internal memo to support its employees.

“In lieu of the current harsh economic times coupled with the events surrounding the impact of the COVID-2019 outbreak, the management at Vita group come up with a plan to help cushion you during this period.” the statement read in part.

The management further stated that due to their financial stability and empathy they have for their employees, they were elated to provide a package to them.

“As we brace for tough challenges ahead, we realize the impact this has on your financial position and would like to share with you in your burden and have prepared a contingency package to cater to some of your needs. The package contains food items such as sugar, rice, maize flour, cooking oil, among others.” the statement continued.

Other things included in the package were toilet rolls, bio soaps, and sanitizers. These are among the most crucial things Kenyans have been urged to use to remain safe from the virus.

With the government enacting strict rules to curb the coronavirus, Kenyans have expressed their challenges ranging from inadequate water and hike in fare, among others.

The company has so far been congratulated by most citizens stating that is quite humane and humbling.

Kenyans took to social media to share their feelings about the company’s kind gesture.

Here are some of the responses;

The Raptor: The way to go.

Samwero: The government should marshall all industrial capacity towards the fight againstCovid-19

Fred Mugema: This is humane

Ronny Mbani: Wow… This is pretty amazing

Chinedu Osit: This is quite Fantabulous

Kenya has recorded eight more cases of the COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 15.

In the new cases, five patients are Kenyans, while the other three are two French Nationals and a Mexican.

According to the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the eight new patients are aged between 20 and 57 years.

Previous articlePanic after Priest who presided over funeral mass in Siaya tests positive for Covid-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Business News

Jumia removes the option of paying cash on delivery amid coronavirus

Connie Mukenyi -
Popular online retailer Jumia has now stopped the use of cash on delivery. The leading online marketplace previously had an option where customers would pay...
Read more
News

Horrific accident along Kagundo road involving City Shuttle bus and personal car

Connie Mukenyi -
A terrible road accident has occurred along Kagundo road. The incident involved a City Shuttle bus and a personal saloon car. The bus was labeled...
Read more
County News

500 hand washing water points installed in Nairobi at Ksh3 million to curb Covid-19 spread

Erick Flavour -
The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, in partnership with the Athi Water Works Development Agency, have installed 500 free hand washing water points...
Read more
15,379FansLike
3,417FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Joy as Vitafoam employees receive packages amid coronavirus outbreak 

News Stanley Kasee -
Vitafoam Products Limited is a company that manufactures foam-based products, foam sheets, carpets, pillows, mattresses, cushions, carpet underlay, and bolsters of different sizes and...
Read more

Panic after Priest who presided over funeral mass in Siaya tests positive for Covid-19

County News Erick Flavour -
At least one hundred Catholic faithfuls in Ugunja, Siaya County, are living in fear after it emerged that a priest who had presided over...
Read more

Kakamega County Referral phase one to be ready by mid 2020

County News Collins Luvisia -
The first phase of the ultra-modern Kakamega County Referral Hospital is expected to be ready by June 2020, the County Government of Kakamega has...
Read more

Jumia removes the option of paying cash on delivery amid coronavirus

Business News Connie Mukenyi -
Popular online retailer Jumia has now stopped the use of cash on delivery. The leading online marketplace previously had an option where customers would pay...
Read more

Horrific accident along Kagundo road involving City Shuttle bus and personal car

News Connie Mukenyi -
A terrible road accident has occurred along Kagundo road. The incident involved a City Shuttle bus and a personal saloon car. The bus was labeled...
Read more

Coronavirus symptoms: how to recognize them?

Health kenyan -
The coronavirus, which initially developed in the Wuhan region of China, is now present all over the world with a particularly significant transmission in...
Read more

500 hand washing water points installed in Nairobi at Ksh3 million to curb Covid-19 spread

County News Erick Flavour -
The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, in partnership with the Athi Water Works Development Agency, have installed 500 free hand washing water points...
Read more

What is coronavirus. Actor and wife sick. For him, the answer is clear

Entertainment kenyan -
Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina are infected with coronavirus. The British actor shared his thoughts on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The film star claims...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke