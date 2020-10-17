JSC commissioner accuses Maraga of scuttling his succession plan

A brawl is slowly manifesting at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) over who will take over the Judiciary reigns after David Maraga retires.

Macharia Njeru the JSC commissioner issued a statement where he points an accusing finger at CJ Maraga for blocking his succession plan.

According to Njeru, in September the Judiciary agreed to carry out a seamless succession by appointing a committee to take over the process.

However, Njeru says a successive meeting set to fast track the recruitment didn’t take place. Instead, the chief justice and his deputy justice Warsame opposed the entire process on September 30.

Commissioner Njeru further says that a meeting slated for Friday, October 16 to help reach a common consent was scampered by the chief justice on Thursday evening.

When sought to comment on the matter, the chief justice’s office referred reporters to the Judicial Service Commission.