Home News JSC commissioner accuses Maraga of scuttling his succession plan
News

JSC commissioner accuses Maraga of scuttling his succession plan

By Laiza Maketso

A brawl is slowly manifesting at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) over who will take over the Judiciary reigns after David Maraga retires.

Macharia Njeru the JSC commissioner issued a statement where he points an accusing finger at CJ Maraga for blocking his succession plan.

According to Njeru, in September the Judiciary agreed to carry out a seamless succession by appointing a  committee to take over the process.

However, Njeru says a successive meeting set to fast track the recruitment didn’t take place. Instead, the chief justice and his deputy justice Warsame opposed the entire process on September 30.

Commissioner Njeru further says that a meeting slated for Friday, October 16 to help reach a common consent was scampered by the chief justice on Thursday evening.

When sought to comment on the matter, the chief justice’s office referred reporters to the Judicial Service Commission.

Related news

News

Police catch Brazilian senator hiding money between buttocks

Connie Mukenyi -
Brazilian senator Chico Rodrigues found himself in murky waters following a police raid on Wednesday that uncovered hidden cash in his but cheeks in...
Read more
News

DJ Evolve asks court to withdraw case against Babu Owino

Alfred Kiura -
Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve has through his family asked to withdraw the case against Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino...
Read more
News

I am not happy! – Angry MP lectures PS Kibicho in public

Alfred Kiura -
Furious Tharaka Member of Parliament Gitonga Murugara gave Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho a piece of his mind over stalled projects in the Constituency. The...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke