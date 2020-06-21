Home Business news Jubilee Insurance calls out Nairobi Hospital for lack of transparency
Business newsNews

Jubilee Insurance calls out Nairobi Hospital for lack of transparency

By Chuoyo Protus
Jubilee Insurance
Jubilee Insurance reacts after naiorbi hospital dropped them from insurance provision.

Jubilee insurance has dropped the Nairobi Hospital as one of the hospitals it covers.

In a statement shared yesterday, the life insurance provider notified their customers of the service interruption at the Nairobi Hospital due to transparency concerns.

The Nairobi Hospital had accused Jubilee Insurance of failing to pay overdue debts. Jubilee, meanwhile, said in their statement that that was due to Nairobi Hospital over-billing.

Failure to justify the high billing

“This is as a result of a dispute arising from the failure by the Hospital to provide justification for some bills adding up to about KES 80 million, compared to an approximate business of KES 1 billion per year,” Jubilee said in a statement.

The Insurer also said that they had tried to resolve the matter amicably with the hospital. However, they stated then the hospital was not open with information.

“As a trusted insurance company, it is our paramount responsibility to ensure that client resources are safeguarded and utilised appropriately and that our customers receive value for their money.”

Vigilant and accountable

The company said they would remain vigilant and accountable to its customers.

“We further wish to state that transparency in billing is vital to ensure that all clients funds entrusted to us are aptly and prudently utilized. Towards this, we remain vigilant and accountable to our esteemed clients.”

However, Jubilee Insurance stated that they were open to resolving the matter as soon as possible.

“We remain committed to bringing the issue to an amicable closure at the earliest in order to provide our customers with a seamless experience at The Nairobi Hospital.”

Alternative medical provider

Jubilee said that they continued to provide services to other medical providers. They asked their clients to seek services from their alternative expansive panel.

The matter will most likely see a lot of patients suffer as the two companies try to settle the matter.

Image

Related news

News

This is how Ruto’s Jubilee Asili Center looks like (VIDEO)

Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto formed his political outfit after some of his allies clashed with the kieleweke team in Jubilee. According to some of...
Read more
Health

50, 000 healthcare workers to receive more training on handling Covid-19

Stanley Kasee -
At least 50000 healthcare officials dealing with Covid-19 patients will receive training on case management, psychosocial support, and use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The...
Read more
Health

Over 30 police isolated after 3 tested positive to Covid-19 in Kamukunji police station

Stanley Kasee -
There was tension at Nairobi’s Kamukunji police station after three police officers tested positive to the dreaded Covid-19. The officer’s family members and over 30...
Read more
NewsLaiza Maketso -

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives Ruto yet another blow

Barely hours after clinching two political bigwigs, President Uhuru Kenyatta has dealt his deputy another blow. The Head of State has shown his support...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Major win for Sonko as Court declares Nairobi Transfer of Functions...

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on the winning side on Thursday 18 June 2020 as the High Court ruled that the Deed of Transfer...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Uhuru reveals his plans for the 2022 elections

President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally disclosed his plans regarding the 2022 presidential election putting to rest all the speculations on the matter. According to...
Read more
EntertainmentAlfred Kiura -

I’ve seen light skin get away with murder – Yvonne Okwara...

Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara has come out to disclose how dark-skinned women in the media industry have to struggle and fight for...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,714FansLike
3,490FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Jubilee Insurance calls out Nairobi Hospital for lack of transparency

Business news Chuoyo Protus -
Jubilee insurance has dropped the Nairobi Hospital as one of the hospitals it covers. In a statement shared yesterday, the life insurance provider notified their...
Read more

38 youth arrested at house party, quarantined

Local news Tracy Nabwile -
On Saturday, 20th June,  38 youth decided to hold a house party in Ogembo town, Kisii county. The teenagers are between 13 to 20...
Read more

The gruesome murders of underage girls in Uasin Gishu county

County news Tracy Nabwile -
There has been a series of murders of underage girls in Uasin Gishu County since the beginning of this year. Five girls from five...
Read more

Dr.Fernando Wangila, NTSA ICT Director passes on

Technology Laiza Maketso -
Kenya's tech community joins family and friends of Dr. Fernando Wangila to mourn his sudden death. Dr. Wangila, the current National Transport, and Safety Authority...
Read more

This is how Ruto’s Jubilee Asili Center looks like (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto formed his political outfit after some of his allies clashed with the kieleweke team in Jubilee. According to some of...
Read more

Tanzanian singer quits music, claims it’s demonic

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian Atlanta-based singer Vanessa Mdee has revealed the real reason she left the music industry after entertaining her fans for close to 13 years. In...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke