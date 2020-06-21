Jubilee Insurance calls out Nairobi Hospital for lack of transparency

Jubilee insurance has dropped the Nairobi Hospital as one of the hospitals it covers.

In a statement shared yesterday, the life insurance provider notified their customers of the service interruption at the Nairobi Hospital due to transparency concerns.

The Nairobi Hospital had accused Jubilee Insurance of failing to pay overdue debts. Jubilee, meanwhile, said in their statement that that was due to Nairobi Hospital over-billing.

Failure to justify the high billing

“This is as a result of a dispute arising from the failure by the Hospital to provide justification for some bills adding up to about KES 80 million, compared to an approximate business of KES 1 billion per year,” Jubilee said in a statement.

The Insurer also said that they had tried to resolve the matter amicably with the hospital. However, they stated then the hospital was not open with information.

“As a trusted insurance company, it is our paramount responsibility to ensure that client resources are safeguarded and utilised appropriately and that our customers receive value for their money.”

Vigilant and accountable

The company said they would remain vigilant and accountable to its customers.

“We further wish to state that transparency in billing is vital to ensure that all clients funds entrusted to us are aptly and prudently utilized. Towards this, we remain vigilant and accountable to our esteemed clients.”

However, Jubilee Insurance stated that they were open to resolving the matter as soon as possible.

“We remain committed to bringing the issue to an amicable closure at the earliest in order to provide our customers with a seamless experience at The Nairobi Hospital.”

Alternative medical provider

Jubilee said that they continued to provide services to other medical providers. They asked their clients to seek services from their alternative expansive panel.

The matter will most likely see a lot of patients suffer as the two companies try to settle the matter.