Jubilee Party reinstates Guyo as Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader

Matopeni/Springvalley Member of County Assembly Abdi Guyo has been reinstated as the Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader after the Jubilee Party made changes to its leadership.

Guyo had been relieved of the seat in 2019 and his place taken by Dandora III Member of County Assembly Charles Thuo. Peter Wanyoike (MCA Dandor Area I) will now be the new Deputy Majority Leader.

In the new changes, Mihang’ o ward MCA Paul Kados was appointed the new Majority Chief Whip replacing June Ndegwa.

Kados will be deputized by South B Ward MCA Waithera Chege, who served as the Chief Whip before being replaced by Ms. Ndegwa in 2019.

The Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju communicated these changes in a letter dated 16 April 2020.

Tuju stated that the current Majority leadership was set up on an interim basis in November 2019, but now the party has settled on a new line up after several consultations.

He added that the changes were made according to the Political Parties Act that bestows the power of party leadership designation to the Majority and Minority Party at the county assembly as well as with Article 20 of the Nairobi County Assembly Standing Orders.

Part of the letter read, “The leadership is expected to adhere to the well laid down communication channels at Jubilee Party and uphold tenets of house leadership set out in the Jubilee Party constitution and the laws of Kenya.”

In accordance with the Political Partys' Act of 2012 and Article 20 on the Nairobi County assembly standing order, we hereby designate the following as the leadership of Jubilee Party in the County assembly.

The letter was addressed to the speaker Beatrice Elachi, Governor Mike Sonko and Clerk of the Nairobi County Assembly

Meanwhile, Member of County Assembly for Maringo Hamza Ward Mark Ndung’u has been retained as the Jubilee Party’s representative in the County Assembly Public Service Board. Ndung’u was appointed to the position last year to replace Guyo.

In another letter addressed to the County Clerk, Tuju said that it was essential to note the changes and go ahead to gazette the said nominees as required.