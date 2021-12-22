Judges and magistrates deny receiving pay rise from SRC

The Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association has refuted claims by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission that they received salary increments.

Speaking to journalists at the Milimani law courts on Wednesday, KMJA president Derrick Kuto said it was not true, adding that they did not receive a single cent from SRC.

Last week, SRC wrote a letter to the Judicial Service Commssion, saying they had awarded salary increment to magistrates and judges.

Kuto said their members have never been given any salary increase since the commission was put in place.

“I want to make it very clear to all the members of the public that we have not received a single cent from the SRC ,” Kuto said.

“Since the commission was established under the Constitution of Kenya 2010, our members have never received a cent from them.”

He further claimed that even when SRC did the first review, their members’ salaries were reduced.

“We want SRC to do something in our favour. Our members deal with very sensitive matters and unless something is done on their pay then their security will be compromised,” he said.

He said magistrates are getting salaries of Sh90,000 meaning they cannot have security or access a car loan or mortgage they live in poverty.

“If you get a mortgage, that means you will not take home a single cent,” he said.

“As you all know, SRC was able to give MCAs car grants within a record two days while for us it has taken ages,” he added.

He questioned if SRC understands the kind of work that their members do, saying that is the reason why they went to court.

“So the letter by SRC is not true and, in fact, the proposal by SRC is reducing our pay and is common knowledge that you cannot reduce salaries to the detriment of judges of magistrates,” Kuto said.

Also speaking to the press separately, KMJA lawyer Danstan Omari said the salaries of all judicial officers should be looked into.

He raised concern that some magistrates were using public transport to go to work and sometimes they sit with the very accused persons going to appear before them in court.

“How safe are the magistrates and Kadhis. If they are not safe, then the question boils down to how Kenyans expect to get justice from people who are demoralised,” Omari said.

