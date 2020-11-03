Juliani gives Jubilee party 3-day ultimatum

Celebrated gospel musician Julius Owino Ooko served the ruling Jubilee Party with a demand letter on Monday the 2nd of November 2020 regarding his hit song ‘Utawala’.

Juliani’s legal counsel, James T. Makori served the better to Jubilee’s secretary-general Raphael Tuju. In the letter, Makori demanded that within 72 hours, the ruling party should admit to infringing copyright and going against the law so that the two parties can meet and discuss on a quantum.

The letter also threatened that should Jubilee ignore the letter and their requests, then they will meet in court.

“Should you chose to ignore this letter, we have unequivocal instructions from our client to institute mandatory legal proceedings against your party for damages both general and specific in a court of law.”

Jubilee had used the hit song as the soundtrack in their promotional video on the 31st of October 2020.

You’re against the law.

The letter also noted that although Jubilee is the ruling party, it went against the same law it abides by. Juliani further bashed Jubilee for using his song without his consent.

The Kenyan law dictates that only the copyright owner has the right to reproduce, perform, publish/make known, make an adaptation. ANy other person would need to seek the copyright owner’s permission before doing any of the above.

Juliani also complained that Jubilee using his song has made people view him as a partisan and a BBI promoter. He further claimed that the BBI goes against some of the issues in his song, including job creation.

“Your actions go against the very principles that our party stands for, such as job creation and income-generating opportunities for the youth. Your promotional video goes against building any bridges as it denies a young creative Kenyan his right to earn an honest living,” the letter reads in part.