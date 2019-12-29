Home News Suna East MP Junet Mohammed out of Danger after Food Poisoning
Suna East MP Junet Mohammed out of Danger after Food Poisoning

By Fredrick Musila

The Suna East Member of Parliament and a favourite of ODMs party leader Mr Raila Odinga, was in his home town in Migori when the event occurred. He had not only gone for the holidays with his family but to oversee the construction of a road in his home town/constituency.

Sources had earlier revealed that hon Junet Mohammed was yesterday rushed to a nearby hospital in his hometown after developing stomach complications. However, doctors confirmed that the hardworking MP was suffering from food poisoning, a severe condition that can kill if not treated well.
Reliable sources have indicated that the MP is now doing fine and is out of the hospital. In a Facebook statement from his account, The MP said that he has been discharged from the hospital but is still under medication.
“All is well, I had a little complication with my stomach. I am now safely at my home after a checkup with Doctors. Thank you all for your concern.” The statement read
For a long time, the ODM party member has been a pivotal ally to the party leader and a pillar to the party’s formation and operations. Hon Junet, has lately been keen on following the proceedings in his constituency. “I have been following up on the NGCDF projects, infrastructure, education, community development, among other top priorities.” He said.
Mr Mohammed has also made headlines a few days ago after the recent launch of the BBI report by the president. He together with the Elgeyo Marakwet and Majority leader of the Senate Kipchumba Murkomen have been accusing each other over different agendas.
In one instance during the launch of the BBI report at the Bomas of Kenya, the Suna East Member of Parliament was accused by the Majority leader as being biased in his speech.

