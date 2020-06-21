Jurgen Klopp slams England’s response to COVID-19

Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp has come out to criticized Boris Johnson’s government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press conference, the Liverpool coach said that the country’s government reacted rather slowly even as the disease tore through Italy and Germany early on in the infection’s upward surge.

“You can argue about whether it makes sense to wear them, but all countries who started wearing face masks earlier have smaller casualty numbers than here in England. That’s the truth.” Klopp said in the press conference.

A study in contrasts

He contrasted the situation in England with Germany, his home country. In Germany, no one is allowed to walk around without a face mask.

The UK now has over 300,000 coronavirus infections, with deaths topping 42,000. Germany, on the other hand, has over 191,000 cases and 8,861 deaths.

However, Klopp said that he would not stop until the illness is over.

An alien among men

He stated that being the only one who wore a face mask and gloves outside made him feel like an alien.

“When I go to the petrol station in England, I am the only one wearing a face mask and I’m the only one with gloves – I feel like an alien. I will not stop that until someone tells me it’s over.” Klopp said.

Situation well-controlled at Liverpool FC

However, he revealed that they were okay within the club, with all necessary precautions taken to ensure no spread of the novel coronavirus.

“But inside the club, we are safe. We are tested twice a week and it is a safe environment.”

Liverpool returns to action tonight in a cracking match against local rivals, Everton. A win tonight will leave them just three points away from a historic Premier League triumph.

And Klopp said in the conference that that was here his greatest focus was – on the pitch.