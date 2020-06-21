Home News Jurgen Klopp slams England's response to COVID-19
NewsSports News

Jurgen Klopp slams England’s response to COVID-19

By Chuoyo Protus
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool coach, Jurgen klopp, criticizes England's response to COVID-19. Photo - courtesy

Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp has come out to criticized Boris Johnson’s government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press conference, the Liverpool coach said that the country’s government reacted rather slowly even as the disease tore through Italy and Germany early on in the infection’s upward surge.

“You can argue about whether it makes sense to wear them, but all countries who started wearing face masks earlier have smaller casualty numbers than here in England. That’s the truth.” Klopp said in the press conference.

A study in contrasts

He contrasted the situation in England with Germany, his home country. In Germany, no one is allowed to walk around without a face mask.

The UK now has over 300,000 coronavirus infections, with deaths topping 42,000. Germany, on the other hand, has over 191,000 cases and 8,861 deaths.

However, Klopp said that he would not stop until the illness is over.

An alien among men

He stated that being the only one who wore a face mask and gloves outside made him feel like an alien.

“When I go to the petrol station in England, I am the only one wearing a face mask and I’m the only one with gloves – I feel like an alien. I will not stop that until someone tells me it’s over.” Klopp said.

Situation well-controlled at Liverpool FC

However, he revealed that they were okay within the club, with all necessary precautions taken to ensure no spread of the novel coronavirus.

“But inside the club, we are safe. We are tested twice a week and it is a safe environment.”

Liverpool returns to action tonight in a cracking match against local rivals, Everton. A win tonight will leave them just three points away from a historic Premier League triumph.

And Klopp said in the conference that that was here his greatest focus was – on the pitch.

Related news

News

TV47 CEO Eugene Anangwe resigns due to ‘personal reasons’

Edwin Ginni -
Media house startup TV47’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eugene Anangwe has confirmed his resignation from the media house through his social media pages. Anangwe cited...
Read more
News

Decolonize, one landmark at a time: Advocate petitions renaming of Thompson’s Falls

Chuoyo Protus -
An advocate from Wambugu, Chege & Associates has written to the Laikipia County Government to consider renaming the Thompson’s Falls. The Advocate stated that Thompson’s...
Read more
Business news

Jubilee Insurance calls out Nairobi Hospital for lack of transparency

Chuoyo Protus -
Jubilee insurance has dropped the Nairobi Hospital as one of the hospitals it covers. In a statement shared yesterday, the life insurance provider notified their...
Read more
NewsLaiza Maketso -

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives Ruto yet another blow

Barely hours after clinching two political bigwigs, President Uhuru Kenyatta has dealt his deputy another blow. The Head of State has shown his support...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Uhuru reveals his plans for the 2022 elections

President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally disclosed his plans regarding the 2022 presidential election putting to rest all the speculations on the matter. According to...
Read more
EntertainmentAlfred Kiura -

I’ve seen light skin get away with murder – Yvonne Okwara...

Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara has come out to disclose how dark-skinned women in the media industry have to struggle and fight for...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

More woes to Ruto as Uhuru’s allies plan to frustrate Jubilee...

Jubilee wrangles continue running deep as deputy president William Ruto unveiled his new political outfit Jubilee Asili causing friction and deep division in the...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,714FansLike
3,489FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Jurgen Klopp slams England’s response to COVID-19

News Chuoyo Protus -
Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp has come out to criticized Boris Johnson's government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. In a press conference, the Liverpool coach said...
Read more

Kala Azar disease outbreak: 4 dead 13 hospitalized

Health Edwin Ginni -
At least four people have died and 13 others admitted following the outbreak of the Kala-azar disease in Kitui county. According to Nursing Officer at...
Read more

TV47 CEO Eugene Anangwe resigns due to ‘personal reasons’

News Edwin Ginni -
Media house startup TV47’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eugene Anangwe has confirmed his resignation from the media house through his social media pages. Anangwe cited...
Read more

Decolonize, one landmark at a time: Advocate petitions renaming of Thompson’s...

News Chuoyo Protus -
An advocate from Wambugu, Chege & Associates has written to the Laikipia County Government to consider renaming the Thompson’s Falls. The Advocate stated that Thompson’s...
Read more

Jubilee Insurance calls out Nairobi Hospital for lack of transparency

Business news Chuoyo Protus -
Jubilee insurance has dropped the Nairobi Hospital as one of the hospitals it covers. In a statement shared yesterday, the life insurance provider notified their...
Read more

38 youth arrested at house party, quarantined

Local news Tracy Nabwile -
On Saturday, 20th June,  38 youth decided to hold a house party in Ogembo town, Kisii county. The teenagers are between 13 to 20...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke