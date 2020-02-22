Home News Justice Sankale released on police bond
News

Justice Sankale released on police bond

By Stanley Kasee
Justice Sankale ole Kantai

Justice Sankale Ole Kantai has been released from custody on a police bond after spending a night in Muthaiga Police Station.

The Court of Appeal Judge is expected to appear at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters awaiting to be arraigned in court.

The judge was arrested on Friday morning at Kiembeni Mombasa and brought to DCI headquarters in Nairobi, where he was grilled before he was taken to Muthaiga Police Station.

He was accused of interfering in the slain Dutch Millionaire Tob Cohen’s murder case.

The judge is alleged to have been communicating with Sarah Wairimu Cohen, who is the prime suspect in the murder case of her husband, Tob Cohen.

Reports show that the Court of Appeal Judge met with Mrs. Cohen at Kisumu   Aqua Pool Bar after she reached out to him for advice concerning the case.

According to an investigative report, Justice Kantai and Sarah allegedly spent two nights at the hotel, after which Sarah flew back to Nairobi, where she was supposed to appear at Kilimani police station to record a statement.

The report also revealed that Wairimu sent the judge copies of police statements requesting that he study them and suggest changes.

“This is what the police have recorded. Peruse, add/remove what is necessary and return..” Sarah wrote to judge Kantai.

The judge made amends as requested, and Sarah filed the amended version at Kilimani police station. The police, however, retained both copies on the file.

A daily paper also claimed to have in their possession private text messages of the two where they are referring to each other as ‘my love.’

According to text messages seen by the Daily Nation, the two met at the Kisumu Aqua Pool Bar and spent two days where the judge was attending a seminar.

“Good morning, the driver left five minutes ago. He is coming for you.” Read a text by Kantai to Sarah.

Sarah answered, “Okay, love,” as reported by the paper.

The late Tob Cohen was found dead and dumped in a septic tank at his compound in Kitisuru, Nairobi, close to two months after he was reported missing.

October last year, Sarah Kohen, who is the prime suspect, was released on Sh2 million cash bail following Judge Kantai’s ruling, where he argued that the suspect also had rights.

