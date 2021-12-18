Kabras Sugar crash Imapla to end the year unbeaten : The standard Sports

Kabras Sugar’s Asuman Mugerwa (left) in action against Strathmore Leos.[Washington Onyango,Standard]



Kabras Sugar will end the year unbeaten after putting up a dominant performance to edge out Impala Saracens 24-12 in a Kenya Cup match played on Saturday at Impala Club in Nairobi.

Derrick Ashiundu scored a brace with Hillary Mwanjilwa and Ephraim Oduor crossing over as Kabras stretched their unbeaten run in the league to four matches.

Impala on the other side remain winless after four games in what is their worst Kenya Cup start in a decade.

The visitors kicked off the match on the front foot after going 5-0 up in the opening two minutes with Hilary Mwanjilwa scoring an unconverted try.

The hosts responded almost immediately with a penalty converted by Martin Juma but the hosts comeback attempt was dealt another blow after Ephraim Oduor went over for the millers second try which was converted by South African Ntabeni Dukisa as Kabras took a 12-3 halftime lead.

In the final half, Quinto Ongo drilled two quick penalties for Impala to reduce the scores to 12-9 before former Western Bulls winger Derick Ashiundu touched down for the visitors third try to lead 19-9 after Dukisa’s conversion.

Ashiundu completed his brace moments later to hand Kabras their bonus point try as they led 24-9 with 20 minutes left.

Ongo converted Impala’s fourth penalty of the match as the hosts trailed 24-12. Kabras held on to win their fourth match in arrow and lead the Kenya Cup log with 20 points.

At the same grounds, the early-kick off Kenya Cup fixture pitting Mwamba and defending champions KCB Rugby was postponed due to health and safety protocols.