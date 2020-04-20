Home Health Kagwe: Doctor recovers as COVID-19 cases hit 281
Kagwe: Doctor recovers as COVID-19 cases hit 281

By Chuoyo Protus
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe. He has confirmed 11 more COVID-19 cases and two more recoveries. Photo - courtesy

Two more people have recovered from COVID-19, and eleven more have tested positive in Kenya, CS Kagwe has revealed.

The new cases take the number of confirmed infections in the country to 281. However, the number of active cases stands at 198.

Doctor recovers from illness

Speaking to the media in the daily press briefing, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that a doctor was among the two patients who had recovered from the virus.

“Our success in treatment is highly dependent on our ability to protect our frontline healthcare workers and heroes in this fight,” Kagwe said in the briefing.

The two recoveries bring to 69 the number of people who have successfully beaten the virus. The number of deaths stands at 14.

Isolation and treatment facilities

The CS also revealed that the government had set up special designated isolation and treatment centres that would be for health workers.

The costs of running this facility, he said, would be on the government. Mutahi Kagwe thanked AMREF and Rockefeller Foundation for helping them achieve this.

Community transmission

The distribution of patients was between Nairobi and Mombasa. Seven of the cases were in Mombasa, while four were in Nairobi. Additionally, none of them had any history of travel outside Kenya.

Mutahi Kagwe also revealed that there were 33 quarantine centres across the country, which were holding 483 people. Furthermore, the government had put 455 people under quarantine for defying curfew orders.

Police inhumane

However, many Kenyan have taken to social media to express the inhumane manner in which police are enforcing the quarantine orders.

Activist Bonface Mwangi shared stories about Kenyans facing police brutality as the police enforced the directives by the government.

While there is a need for the government to carry out the functions to curb the spread of COVID-19, they should consider our humanity as well. If not, then the country risks social unrest. Many Kenyans, feeling trapped, might begin to crumble under the weight of financial and health constraints.

