Kagwe: Six more test positive for COVID-19, one more dies

By Chuoyo Protus
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe. Six more people have tested positive, one more dies from COVID-19. Photo - courtesy

Six more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country as the number of those dead reached 8.

In the daily briefing, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated that the additional death was in Siaya. The person had travelled to the county from Mombasa.

197 total cases

The five additional cases bring the number of infections to 197 in the country. Four of the new cases were in Nairobi, while Mombasa had one and Siaya had another one.

Moreover, there was some good news as yet another patient recovered, bringing the total of recoveries in the country to 25. For three consecutive days, Kenya has announced recoveries in COVID-19 patients.

Good Friday lived up to its name when we saw ten patients recover and released from the hospital.

Of the five confirmed cases, five are Kenyan nationals while one is a foreigner.

The new cases came from 766 samples that the country tested in the past 24 hours. The additional samples raise the number of tests in the country to over 6000.

30-59 most affected

Age distribution of the patients has so far seen people between 30 and 59 worst affected. About 127 of the total cases are in that age group.

Those above 60 years have only 13 infected people, while 53 patients are between 15 and 29. The number of patients below 15 stands at four, which includes a 2-year-old infant that tested positive on Saturday.

Fifth-week crux

The number of infections in Kenya has so far been low, but climbing steadily. However, there remains a sense of nervous anticipation among many Kenyans as the country enters its fifth week after the first confirmed case.

The fifth week has been the turning point for many countries that have been worst affected by the new coronavirus disease.

Therefore, as we always say, stay safe and be informed. If possible, stay at home as much as you can.

