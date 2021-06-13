Kakamega County Governor Oparanya warns cartels, selfish politicians to stay out of Mumias Sugar Company revival.

Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Opranya has warned barons and selfish politicians not to come in between the Mumias Sugar Company and its revival.

According to a statement from the County’s social media platforms, the company’s collapse has been a thorn in the leg and has greatly contributed to the economic challenges and social malpractices witnessed in the County and other parts of the Western region.

While speaking in Khwisero Sub-County, where he was attending a funeral service of Mama Jael Omutichia Ingari, mother to his longtime friends Eng. Willis Ingari and Givan Ingari and was accompanied by his wife, Wycliffe Oparanya, warned sugar cartels being led by top politicians against interfering with the ongoing process of bringing East and Central Africa’s giant miller back to life.

Oparanya lashed out at Kakamega County Senator Cleophas Malala for spreading unfounded rumours and maliciously attacking his office for his selfish and unethical interests in the sugar sector.

“As Kakamega Govenor, the Co-Chair of the National Sugar Taskforce and Chairman Lake Region Economic Bloc, I will not allow crafty and unjust individuals like him and others just because someone keeps dangling carrots in their face for their political survival at the expense of the farmers, workers and people of Kakamega and Western region,” said Oparanya.

He went on to promise that before his term ends in August next year, he will make sure that the Mumias Sugar Company is up and running again.

His remarks were echoed by Kakamega County Member of Parliament Elsie Muhanda, Khwisero MP Christopher Asaka, the County Majority leader Joel Ongoro and a number of MCAs who were present at the funeral service.

Also in attendance were Khwisero SCA Henry Mbayaki, CAA Mathew Kosgei, several Wards and Khwisero Community Area Administrators.

A few days ago, Senator Malala lauded Western region leaders for demanding transparency, openness, and accountability after they stood firm on their demands over the Sugar Company.

Malala pointed out that transparency and accountability remain key to the Western region people when it comes to plans of reviving the company.

The Western region leaders’ came after one of the investors, the Devki Steel Mills Company, that had shown interest in leasing the miller pulled out.

Steel tycoon Narendra Raval had shown interest in reviving the Sugar Company with an initial capital injection of Ksh. 5 billion and was seen as a front runner in the race before changing his mind days later.