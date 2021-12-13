Kakamega top cop arrested over Sh40k bribe in death probe

Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission detectives have arrested a police officer for receiving a Sh40, 000 bribe to influence the outcome of a public inquiry into the death of a 40-year-old man in Kakamega last year.

Patrick Ogalla was arrested at a hotel in Kakamega town on Thursday. The police constable is attached to Kakamega DCI.

He was locked up at Bungoma police station and later released on a Sh50, 000 cash bail to appear in court on January 10, 2022 to take a plea.

Ogolla investigated the death of Raymond Mulanda who reportedly died in the hands of police.

The family of the deceased said the officer had asked them to give the money so he could reach a magistrate to rule in their favour.

“Please be informed that officers from EACC arrested No. 249863 PC Patrick Ogolla of DCI Kakamega at Kakamega town after demanding and receiving a bribe of Sh40,000,” a police report at Bungoma police station read.

“He was placed in cells at Bungoma police station and later released on cash bail of Sh50,000 to appear before the chief magistrate’s court Bungoma on 10/01/2022 for plea taking. No more details are there in the OB as it was a scantily provided and very brief [sic],” the report said.

Mulanda’s body was discovered at the Kakamega county general hospital mortuary on December 18, a day after he was arrested by police officers in a club for allegedly causing a disturbance.

Police officers who arrested Mulanda had booked him at the Kakamega central police station as an unidentified person who died after he jumped from a moving police vehicle after his arrest on December 17.

But the postmortem conducted on the body revealed that Mulanda died of severe head injuries from a blunt instrument, contradicting the police report.

Dr Dickson Mchana said in his autopsy report that the head injuries were secondary to blunt force trauma following a fall from a height.

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji directed that a public inquest be conducted to establish what may have happened before Mulanda’s death.

In his opinion, the injuries were not consistent with the motion.

A source at the Bungoma EACC told the Star that the arrested officer had told the family that the ruling could favour the three officers suspected of having caused the death of Mulanda and promised to assist them get a favourable ruling.

But the family involved the EACC who prepared the ground and pounced on him as he received the cash.