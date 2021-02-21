Kalonzo fires back at Raila over endorsement

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, on Sunday, February 21, hit back at ODM leader Raila Odinga over his remarks on the presidency.

Speaking at AIC Kyamutheke in Machakos County, Kalonzo said he doesn’t need Raila’s endorsements for the big seat.

“Wacha nijibu Raila Odinga nikiwa hapa kanisani. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka anatafuta endorsement ya Mwenyezi Mungu,” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President added that he doesn’t believe in political debts, and no one owed him any debt. He said he did what he did to make the country better.

Kalonzo noted that even though he didn’t attend the ODM leader’s mock swearing-in, he advised him to set a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta and discuss matters affecting Kenyans.

He claimed that attending such an event would disqualify him as a national leader.

“I am a senior council, and that is the highest-ranking that an advocate aspires,” he added, saying that his status couldn’t allow him to participate in a lock, illegal and unconstitutional oath.

The politician was reacting to Raila Odinga’s remarks a day ago on Saturday, February 20, where he told off former National Super Alliance (NASA) Principals, saying that he wouldn’t support them for the presidency in 2022 general elections.

Odinga attributed this to their failure to attend his swearing-in ceremony in 2017.

“When we were going for the swearing-in in Nairobi, they refused to show up. They switched off their phones, and they were shivering because of fear. They now want me to hand the mantle over to them by supporting them,” Raila said.

Raila described them as being coward. “I won’t give them since they demonstrated their cowardice,” he noted.

However, at the time in 2018, Raila told his supporters that although the three NASA principals didn’t attend the swearing-in event, they were together with him.

He promised his supporters that they would know the reason why the three were not in attendance at a later date.