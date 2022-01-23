Kalonzo, Gideon: Why we walked out of Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC’s event

OKA principals at the Bomas of Kenya before Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka (second right) and Kanu’s Gideon Moi (second, left) walk out of the event. [Courtesy]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Kanu counterpart Gideon Moi have said they walked out of Amani National Congress National Delegates Convention at Bomas of Kenya because they were not safe with some of the invited guests.

In a statement sent to media houses on Sunday evening, the two leaders alluded they had to part ways with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi because they are uncomfortable with his friends led by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader Deputy President William Ruto.

“Unfortunately, we have to part ways since some of his friends are not our friends and we are unsafe with them,” read the statement signed by OKA spokesperson Fredrick Okango.

In what appears to be the end of One Kenya Alliance (OKA), the two principals said it was time to move on and end the political nasty games that have characterised OKA in the recent past.

“We are therefore moving to higher grounds where Kenyans are safer. It is time to move forward, it is time to end the nasty political games.”

The two, however, congratulated Mudavadi for being nominated by his party to look for like-minded political friends ahead of the August 9 polls.

Kalonzo and Gideon on Sunday walked out of Mudavadi’s function after politicians allied to UDA led by Deputy President William Ruto.

While addressing the delegates after the walkout, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala criticised Kalonzo and Gideon Moi, saying ANC leaders did not leave the two parties’ NDC despite inviting their friends led by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Mudavadi said ANC as a party will allow no one to choose its friends and that their friends’ enemies were not necessarily ANC’s enemies.

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula said Mudavadi stood with him when he was ousted as Senate Minority Leader in 2018 and replaced by Siaya Senator James Orengo.

” When I was being humiliated in the Senate, I was affected, but it is Mudavadi that drove to my house to stand with me,” he told the delegates.

During the event, Mudavadi announced his State House bid, hinting at working with Ruto’s UDA party.