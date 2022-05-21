Menu
Search
News

Kalonzo meets with Raila’s spokesperson Makau Mutua

Date:

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Saturday held talks with the Spokesperson of ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign team Makau Mutua.

Also present was Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua.

Mutua confirmed the meeting in a social media post.

“In HAPPIER times with my brothers @skmusyoka and Senator @kiiowambua. Let’s hope “the past is prologue”,” Mutua wrote on Facebook.

The meeting comes in the wake of speculations surrounding the political future of the Wiper boss.

Kalonzo on Monday unveiled his running mate in a show of protest against the decision by Raila to nominate Narc Kenya leader as his preferred deputy.

But since his unveiling, Kalonzo has kept off the public limelight and is said to have retreated to his rural home for reflection on his future.

Even as he has been pondering on his political move, reports have emerged that the Wiper leader could be heading back to Azimio.

More to follow

Previous articlePSG: Nasser al-Khelaïfi wants to complete the arrival of Ousmane Dembélé

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PSG: Nasser al-Khelaïfi wants to complete the arrival of Ousmane Dembélé

kenyan -
While the Kylian Mbappé file agitates the football planet,...

Sunderland go back to the Championship!

kenyan -
Fifth in the League One regular season (D3),...

Video: Kylian Mbappé’s extension sets Twitter on fire

kenyan -
That's it, everyone announces the extension of Kylian Mbappé...

Kilifi UDA supporters want Ruto to reveal agreement with PAA

kenyan -
United Democratic Alliance supporters in Kilifi County want...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

PSG: Nasser al-Khelaïfi wants to complete the arrival of Ousmane Dembélé

football 0
While the Kylian Mbappé file agitates the football planet,...

Sunderland go back to the Championship!

football 0
Fifth in the League One regular season (D3),...

Video: Kylian Mbappé’s extension sets Twitter on fire

football 0
That's it, everyone announces the extension of Kylian Mbappé...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.