Kalonzo meets with Raila’s spokesperson Makau Mutua

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Saturday held talks with the Spokesperson of ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign team Makau Mutua.

Also present was Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua.

Mutua confirmed the meeting in a social media post.

“In HAPPIER times with my brothers @skmusyoka and Senator @kiiowambua. Let’s hope “the past is prologue”,” Mutua wrote on Facebook.

The meeting comes in the wake of speculations surrounding the political future of the Wiper boss.

Kalonzo on Monday unveiled his running mate in a show of protest against the decision by Raila to nominate Narc Kenya leader as his preferred deputy.

But since his unveiling, Kalonzo has kept off the public limelight and is said to have retreated to his rural home for reflection on his future.

Even as he has been pondering on his political move, reports have emerged that the Wiper leader could be heading back to Azimio.

