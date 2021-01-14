Kalonzo Musyoka gives his two cents on rotational presidency as he slams DP Ruto

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka has given his thoughts on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s rotational presidency suggestion.

The former Vice President said that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto each got a 50% share of the government when they took office.

He added that the head of state at least tried to bring on board some people from other communities in the government as opposing to his deputy.

“At least for Uhuru he tried to have some people from other communities in the government. But for Ruto, look at the structure of government and you will be amazed,” he said.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga also backed the first in command’s suggestion.

Speaking in his home in Karen a few days ago, the former Prime Minister said that the topic of the rotational presidency is still sensitive in the country but it is being practiced by other countries around the world.

He explained that all Kenyans pay taxes and they are collected in all regions of the country without discrimination.

He noted that therefore people should not discriminate when it comes to making an appointment to a position in the country. He added that everyone should be seen as a Kenyan.

He asserted that people should be differentiated based on ideology, not ethnicity and no one chose to be in the tribe they are in as that was a biological accident.

Uhuru Kenyatta while speaking during the burial of Mama Hannah, mother to Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi last weekend suggested that it was time for another community to lead the country as it has been led by only two communities since its independence.

Uhuru Kenyatta also dismissed some of the leaders who spoke at the burial service claiming that he had become weak.

He assured them that he knows where the country is going and he is in control of the government.

After Uhuru’s remarks, William Ruto later gave his thoughts stating that when he decided to support and work together with the President, he did it not because of his tribe but because they had agreed to work together to champion the development of the country.

He added that the two sat down and decided to do politics of ideologies, not tribes.