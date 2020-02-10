Home News Kalozo Musyoka: Moi saved Kenya from a military coup
Kalozo Musyoka: Moi saved Kenya from a military coup

By Erick Flavour
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka with his son Kennedy Musyoka view the body of former President Daniel Moi at Parliament Buildings on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka today arrived that the parliament buildings to view the body of the late former President Daniel Moi.

Kalonzo gave a standing ovation to Moi, saying he played a crucial role in 1982 when he stopped the attempted military coup in the country.

He said that Kenya could have experienced what the majority of West African nations have experienced.

“This country has never seen a military government. The whole of the West African region has encountered problems because of military coups,” he said, adding that we as a country were spared from such a problem because the late Mzee Moi held strong.

The Wiper Party leader was speaking outside Parliament Buildings on Monday 10 February 2020 after viewing the body ex-President Moi who was has been lying at Parliament for three days.

Kalonzo was together with his son Kennedy Musyoka who is a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The former Vice President also eulogized Moi as a firm leader who, during his time in power, created an inclusive government, adding that he stood for one united nation.

Members of the public had three days until 5 pm on Monday, 10 February, to view Mzee Moi’s body at the Parliament Buildings.

Kalonzo, who is a Special Envoy of peace monitoring in South Sudan, stated that they had agreed that a new government would be formed for South Sudan within the next twelve days.

The funeral service of Mzee Moi is scheduled for Tuesday 11 February at Nyayo Stadium and the burial set for Wednesday, 12 February 2020, at his home in Kabarak, Nakuru County.

The government has clarified that all preparations have been made and that the stadium was ready for the service.

No less than ten heads of state are expected to attend the funeral service and over 30,000 mourners at his burial.

