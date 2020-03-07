KANU is ready to form the next government – Gideon says

Baringo County Senator has hinted at KANU plans to make a comeback in the 2022 General Elections.

It is the first time the Senator has expressed interest in succeeding Uhuru Kenyatta after his term expires in 2022.

The KANU national chairman was speaking at his home in Kabarak, where he hosted a delegation of more than 200 people from Baringo Central that he and his late father Daniel arap Moi represented.

“As KANU, we have been in the Opposition for long, and our plan is to be in government come 2022. As things stand now, we are in a good position to form the next government,” he said, adding that plans to revamp KANU were underway and that the journey required proper planning and not emotions.

The Senator has been hosting various delegations at the home as the family goes through a mourning period of 40 days after the burial of Moi.

These remarks come barely days after the KANU Secretary-General Nick Salat stated that they would convene a meeting with a selection of officials and members to push for the rebranding of the party.

Salat declared at the burial of Moi that KANU was still influential despite the death of Moi, who was President and Member of Parliament on KANU ticket.

Moi passed away on 4 February, was buried on 12 February, and according to the Kalenjin traditions, the family is still mourning until 40 days after burial.

More than 200 delegates visited the home on Friday, a day after another group of leaders led by Siaya County Governor Cornel Rasanga visited.

The delegation from Baringo Central was received by Senator Gideon Moi and Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket.

Kamket revealed that the party would merger with like-minded political parties ahead of the 2022 general elections, adding that there was no doubt the party would form the government after Jubilee.

“This time around, there is no looking back, we will stand firm behind Gideon and ensure that KANU is in government,” Kamket said.

The legislator further said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is the road map to help in achieving the right coalition for 2022.

While paying homage to the late Mzee Moi, the Baringo delegates said he transformed many lives in the country when he was in power.

They further urged Senator to emulate his father, saying that Gideon was a man of the people, and they would support him if he vies for the top job in Kenya.

Eddy Koimet, the former Baringo Central aspirant on KANU ticket, said they had lost a caring man who held their hands and guided them.