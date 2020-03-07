Home News County News KANU is ready to form the next government – Gideon says
NewsCounty News

KANU is ready to form the next government – Gideon says

By Erick Flavour
Senator Gideon Moi (centre) with a delegation from Baringo Central at his Kabarak home on Friday 6 March 2020

Baringo County Senator has hinted at KANU plans to make a comeback in the 2022 General Elections.

It is the first time the Senator has expressed interest in succeeding Uhuru Kenyatta after his term expires in 2022.

The KANU national chairman was speaking at his home in Kabarak, where he hosted a delegation of more than 200 people from Baringo Central that he and his late father Daniel arap Moi represented.

“As KANU, we have been in the Opposition for long, and our plan is to be in government come 2022. As things stand now, we are in a good position to form the next government,” he said, adding that plans to revamp KANU were underway and that the journey required proper planning and not emotions.

The Senator has been hosting various delegations at the home as the family goes through a mourning period of 40 days after the burial of Moi.

These remarks come barely days after the KANU Secretary-General Nick Salat stated that they would convene a meeting with a selection of officials and members to push for the rebranding of the party.

Salat declared at the burial of Moi that KANU was still influential despite the death of Moi, who was President and Member of Parliament on KANU ticket.

Moi passed away on 4 February, was buried on 12 February, and according to the Kalenjin traditions, the family is still mourning until 40 days after burial.

More than 200 delegates visited the home on Friday, a day after another group of leaders led by Siaya County Governor Cornel Rasanga visited.

The delegation from Baringo Central was received by Senator Gideon Moi and Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket.

Kamket revealed that the party would merger with like-minded political parties ahead of the 2022 general elections, adding that there was no doubt the party would form the government after Jubilee.

“This time around, there is no looking back, we will stand firm behind Gideon and ensure that KANU is in government,” Kamket said.

The legislator further said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is the road map to help in achieving the right coalition for 2022.

While paying homage to the late Mzee Moi, the Baringo delegates said he transformed many lives in the country when he was in power.

They further urged Senator to emulate his father, saying that Gideon was a man of the people, and they would support him if he vies for the top job in Kenya.

Eddy Koimet, the former Baringo Central aspirant on KANU ticket, said they had lost a caring man who held their hands and guided them.

Previous articleReligious leaders want President Uhuru to stop the BBI rallies

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Religious leaders want President Uhuru to stop the BBI rallies

Erick Flavour -
Religious leaders now want President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies to ward off sidelining of the country into...
Read more
News

Mashemeji Derby: AFC, Gor clash in weekend header

Chuoyo Protus -
AFC Leopards will be looking to end a poor run against Gor when the two Mashemejis meet tomorrow. Though the game is lined up for...
Read more
News

Ruto in the middle of chaos as supporters of Mwangi wa iria and Alice Wahome clash

Connie Mukenyi -
A political rally visited by Deputy President William Ruto in Murang'a county was brought to a halt for almost 15 minutes following followers from...
Read more
15,287FansLike
3,441FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

KANU is ready to form the next government – Gideon says

County News Erick Flavour -
Baringo County Senator has hinted at KANU plans to make a comeback in the 2022 General Elections. It is the first time the Senator has...
Read more

Religious leaders want President Uhuru to stop the BBI rallies

News Erick Flavour -
Religious leaders now want President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies to ward off sidelining of the country into...
Read more

Mashemeji Derby: AFC, Gor clash in weekend header

News Chuoyo Protus -
AFC Leopards will be looking to end a poor run against Gor when the two Mashemejis meet tomorrow. Though the game is lined up for...
Read more

Nime ku fine ksh 9,800 – woman fines her friend for not attending her wedding

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
A woman has sent social media on a buzz after fining her male friend for not attending her wedding. According to her, the friend caused...
Read more

Ruto in the middle of chaos as supporters of Mwangi wa iria and Alice Wahome clash

News Connie Mukenyi -
A political rally visited by Deputy President William Ruto in Murang'a county was brought to a halt for almost 15 minutes following followers from...
Read more

Netizens breathing fire on Safaricom after DCI links the service provider to Kenei

News Connie Mukenyi -
Netizens are breathing fire on Safaricom PLC after DCI linked the service provider to Kenei. According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, someone at the...
Read more

Tusker looks to narrow gap as Wazito tackle Ulinzi

News Chuoyo Protus -
Tusker will be seeking to close the gap with Kakamega Homeboyz as they take on Chemelil. With the Mashemeji Derby set to take place on...
Read more

Tako mama, kiuno bila mifupa – Ray C leaves fans drooling as she shows off her body curves in sexy bodysuit

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Legendary Tanzanian singer Rehema Chalamila popularly known as Ray C left her fans yearning for more after she posted pictures of herself in a...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke