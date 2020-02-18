KANU plans to rebrand to reclaim its stake – Salat hints

KANU secretary-general Nick Salat has said the party is on course to reclaim its stake in the current political arena.

Mr. Salat was speaking on Spice FM in a morning show where he said that KANU executive leaders were deliberating over rebranding to make room for other like-minded individuals.

He added that they were working with the youth to accommodate young membership adding that some of the changes may include tweaking the party’s colors as well as the emblem.

“We may slightly tinker with the Jogoo to relate with the youth. We have a couple of designs once we make a decision we will present it to the country and say that this is our new Jogoo,” Salat said.

He also hinted that they were working with other parties supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to enable the country to embrace inclusivity that has not been witnessed since KANU exited power.

“We are supporting BBI to ease pressure on the president to bring about inclusivity. That is why we in KANU are supporting the BBI,” he stated.

These remarks come just about a week after the KANU party leader Senator Gideon Moi was handed the symbolic baton by his elder brother Raymond Moi who’s also the MP for Rongai Constituency in Nakuru County.

The ceremony was held in Kabarak, Nakuru County during the funeral service of their father the late former President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi on 12 February 2020.

During the baton hand over in the presence of Kalenjin elders, Raymond stated that he was handing over his blessings to his younger brother to steer KANU leadership to help the party regain its former status.

The baton, similar to the symbolic baton the former President Daniel arap Moi carried and dubbed ‘Fimbo ya Nyayo”.

Salat stated that the handover might have been planned and blessed by the late President Moi before he passed away.

He further slammed claims that KANU had been hit by a power vacuum when Moi died, adding that the party was supporting the creation of executive Prime Minister position with two deputies citing that the new posts will help in accommodating the other ethnic groups in the country’s leadership.

The party SG said that diverse political appointments cover many communities and that gives the Kenyans from such ethnic groups a sense of belonging.

Supremacy battle in the Rift Valley

KANU was once a ruling party and commanded a massive support from the whole of Rift Valley where Jubilee currently dominates.

Mr. Salat acknowledged that the drop in the number of legislators elected on the party ticket was a problem that couldn’t be blamed on the party’s strategies.

He further stated that the power and influence of ‘deep state’ and rigging had increased the woes within the party since most of its candidates were victims of election rigging.

“The way elections have been conducted is what Kenyans are complaining about. We suffer from rigged elections,” Salat said, adding that the fact that KANU had more legislators from other regions was a testimony that something was not right with elections in the Rift Valley region.

He talked about the supremacy battle between Senator Gideon Moi and DP William Ruto, saying the influence of KANU was spreading.

Salat said KANU was ready to challenge the idea that Ruto commands support in the Rift Valley, noting that even though the DP had the machinery, the decision would be made by the people.

“It’s not going to be a walk in the park, but we are up to the challenge. He [Ruto] has had the machinery and we don’t have that…It will be a decision of the people,” he stated.

He also said the party was in the process of recruiting youthful leaders to take up roles in the party to implement fresh ideas.