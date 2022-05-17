KANU reaffirms commitment to Azimio, to unite all member parties

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi follows proceedings when Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka named his running mate Andrew Sunkuli at the SKM Command centre in Karen, Nairobi on Monday, May 16, 2022 [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Kenya National Union (KANU) party has reiterated its commitment to the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition ahead of the August elections.

The party, through its National chairperson Gideon Moi, announced that it was in Azimio to stay and was working towards the prosperity of the coalition.

“I wish to take this opportunity to re-assure you collectively and individually that we are focused on the unity of all Kenyans in line With the party values of peace, unity, inclusivity and prosperity for all,” read a statement sent to newsrooms.

Gideon, who is also Baringo Senator, said the party would be reaching out to like-minded leaders, a move aimed at bringing together parties that share the same ideologies.

“We are actively engaged in bringing together our political parties with whom we share our ideologies. We, therefore, remain committed to the aspirations and guiding principles of Azimio la Umoja one Kenya coalition party and its mission of inclusivity. And to this end, we will no one behind. My appeal is that we all go out and win together for our party and country, ” read the statement in part.

The development comes after Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka ditched Azimio to go it alone in the August elections.

Kalonzo’s decision was informed by Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga’s move to name Martha Karua as his running mate – a position that Kalonzo had been jostling for.