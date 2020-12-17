Kapseret MP Sudi claims Jubilee party has punished Kenyans long enough, hints at forming own party.

Sharp-tongued Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has hinted at forming his political party and partying ways with President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party Jubilee.

The outspoken legislature said that every Kenyan is well aware that Jubilee lost badly in the Msambweni by-election because Uhuru Kenyatta’s solely decided to endorse Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Omar Boga.

He went on to claim that if the Jubilee party had endorsed Msambweni MP-elect Feisal Baser, he would have lost badly.

He explained that this would have been because Kenyans are sick and tired of Party and no one still wants to be associated with such dirt.

Bader who won the Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate was being endorsed by Deputy President Raila Odinga.

“Jubilee has punished Kenyans hard enough that they are no longer willing to support it. I request our supporters to stay calm we shall give you a signal very soon,” he said.

The by-elections were marred with chaotic scenes as politicians clashed with each other.

On September 23, 2020, the Jubilee party announced that it was not going to field any candidate in the Msambweni by-elections.

In a statement, the party’s Secretary-General Raphael Tuju explained that the decision had been made following “consultations within the party” and in the spirit of the handshake deal with ODM.

He went on to add that the decision was also informed by the facts that were prevailing at the moment when the country was facing many challenges one being of the advisory by the outgoing Chief Justice David Maraga that Parliament should be dissolved.

Tuju noted that the country at the time had very serious constitutional matters to deal with that would require sobriety and reaching across the political divides in order to navigate across some of the challenges that the country was facing.

The seat was left vacant after the death of MP Suleiman Ramadhani Dori who succumbed to cancer early this year.