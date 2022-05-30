Karima MCA Reuben Kabera dies in hospital

Karima Member of County Assembly (MCA) Reuben Wahome Kabera is dead.

Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga said Kabera died while undergoing treatment at Mt Kenya Hospital in Nyeri town.

He did not disclose what the MCA was suffering from at the time of his death.

The first time MCA had been hospitalized at Outspan Hospital for nine days before being transferred to the neighbouring Mt Kenya sub-county hospital on Saturday where he died at around 11 pm on Sunday.

“It is a sad day for Nyeri and Karima ward residents after our Karima MCA Reuben Wahome Kabera passed on while undergoing treatment at Mt Kenya Hospital,” Kahiga wrote on his Facebook page.

The governor sent his condolences to the Nyeri speaker John Kaguchia, the county assembly, his wife, children, family and the people of Karima.

He described Kabera as jovial and an outgoing person who ‘carried the needs and aspirations of the Karima people at heart’.

“I have truly lost a friend and great supporter. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Kahiga wrote.

Kabera was elected on a Jubilee party ticket in the 2017 elections and was to defend his seat on an independent ticket in the August polls.