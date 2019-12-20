KCSE Exams:2019 Versus 2018

This year, a total of 699,745 students sat for their KCSE exams, which took place between 4th to 27th November. The exams were done in 10,287 stations, marked in a period of 14 days and surprisingly the results came 3 days earlier compared to last year. The performance of 2019 has shown a great improvement compared to 2018 where we have 125,746 attaining entry grades to university compared to 2018 where only 90,377 managed entry to the university.

In 2018, 660,204 students did KCSE where 51.29 percent were male and 48.71 percent were female. There was a slight difference in composition of the 2018 and 2019 male and females who sat for exams wherein 2019 had 51 percent being male and 49 female. In the 47 counties, 2018 had 18 counties registering more female than male while in 2019, the number with more female dropped to 17 counties. These counties include Kitui, Makueni,Kisumu,Elgeyo-Marakwet,Taita Taveta,Kiambu,Nandi,Laikipia,Nandi,Kwale,Kirinyinga,Tharaka Nithi,Muranga,Meru,Nyandarau and Vihiga.

The top candidate in 2019 was Tony Buluma from Kapsabet Boys with a grade A plain, an aggregate of 87.159 points while in the year 2018 had Juliet Otieno from Pangani Girls top with a grade A plain aggregate 87.664 points. It was noted that 627 students scored A grade in 2019 while in 2018 only 315 students scored grade A.

The government has laid strict measures to curb cheating in exams which were noted in the tremendous reduction of malpractices in exams this year by 71%. There wereonly 1,309 results canceled in 2019 compared to more than 4,000 in 2018. The malpractices that were identified this year include increased use of mobile phones where 90 phones were confiscated, others were the use of apprehended materials like small notes books and early exposure of the examination materials.

The cabinet secretary disclosed that results for 658 candidates had not been released due to routine checks on candidates’ results during the examination process and thus will be released once verification is completely done.