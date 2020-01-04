KDF Kill four suspected Al-Shabaab Militants associated with Mombasa Raha Bus attack in Lamu

Soldiers from Kenya defence forces have killed four suspected al Shabaab militants with the attack of the Mombasa Raha bus in Lamu County. The terrorists during the attack killed three passengers and injured several people who have not yet been identified.

These deaths were confirmed by the regional coast coordinator Mr John Elinguta who gave a press report after a Mombasa Raha bus which had more than forty passengers on board was attacked on its way to Lamu from Mombasa.

According to the Coast regional coordinator, the security teams were instantly deployed to the attacked region to ensure the culprits are arrested and dealt.

According to the bus driver named Raymond Kahindi, “The terrorist who attacked the bus tried to enter it by force then he speeded off, the militants then they started shooting bullets randomly onto the bus till it stalled.” He also mentioned that he had overtaken two buses at Nyongoro area that were also heading to Lamu before his bus was attacked.

“When we reached Gamba police station where we were to stop to take our escort, we found only one escort waiting for us who allowed us to go and we managed to overtake the other two buses that were ahead of us”, said the driver.

He further mentioned that he was able to speed the bus to a little distance from the terrorist, which gave the passengers a chance to run to the bushes to save their lives.

He also got a chance to call the escort team to inform them what happened though it was in vain since all numbers he called were busy at that time.