KDF officer appears in Court for Murder of Wife and Kids

Today Peter Mugure of the Kenya defence forces has pleaded not guilty of the accusations of murdering his wife Joyce Syombua and their two kids namely Prince Michael and Chanice Maua.

He appeared before the court today to answer on the murder case of the above mentioned whose bodies were retrieved from a low grave near an army base in Laikipia on 16th November 2019.

Mugure refused to take a plea as requested by the court until some issues had been resolved.

Nyeri high court judge Jairus Ngaa directed that pre-trial hearing of the three murders to commence on 23rd January. He also mentioned that all issues Mugure has would be settled.

The court blamed Mugure for delaying proceedings by half an hour after his counsel Cliff Ombeta failed to turn up in court. He then had to source for another defence counsel.

During the court proceedings,he explained to the court that his relationship with Syombua was not smooth and had a lot of hike ups.

Elizabeth Malombe mother to Syombua told the honourable court that the family of Mugure was always opposing their marriage. She further narrated that after the couple separated, Mugure’s family went to their house and demanded his belongings.

Mugure had not met his children for an extended period after the couple separated. His close colleague said that he was a humble person and that they knew of his plan to get back with his wife. He further mentioned that he had built a house in Ongata Rongai.

According to the officer, Mugure had called Syombua and asked her to come back to him, and she accepted his request.

On 25th October Syombua and the two children travelled to Nanyuki where Mugure worked, and the following day they went missing. The three bodies were discovered buried in low grave tied in ropes and put in gunny bags.