Ken Walibora was in dispute with book publisher before death, detectives say

By Edwin Ginni
The late Professor Ken Walibora is well known for his endless efforts in broadening the mass of literature in Kiswahili.

As probe into the death of Ken Walibora gains momentum, the investigations seem to be getting thicker after detectives said that the Siku Njema author had a dispute with a book publisher before his death.

This has been reported by detectives who analysed the former author’s phone calls and found out the late Riara University senior lecturer had an argument with the publisher a week before his death.

According to Daily Nation, the Serious Crimes Unit headed by Joseph Kariuki will rely on mobile phone data to establish the cause and course of the dispute between the author and the book publisher.

Police are also investigating the circumstances under which the author was walking on foot when crossing Landhies road after parking his own car on Kijabe street.

Police have dusted his car, which is currently at Central Police Station for fingerprint surveillance.

The guards at Kijabe street where the author parked his car hours before his death have been questioned.

The investigations into Walibora’s death took a twist after an autopsy conducted by government pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed the deceased had stub wounds.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations homicide department took over the case after the post-morterm results were out.

Unconfirmed reports from alleged witnesses further claimed that the journalist was being chased by a stream of gamins before being knocked down while he was crossing Landhies road.

Meanwhile, burial preparations for the famous Kidagaa Kimemwozea author are underway at his home in Cherangany, Trans Nzoia county.

