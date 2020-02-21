Home News Local news Kenei's family speaks out, says son was murdered
Kenei’s family speaks out, says son was murdered

By Stanley Kasee
The slain officer Kipyegon Kenei

The family of the slain officer Kipyegon Kenei has come out rubbishing claims that their son committed murder.

Kenei, who was posted at the Deputy President’s Harambee Annex office, was on Thursday found dead in his house at Imara Daima, Nairobi.

According to family members, the police officer was in good health when they last met, and he never looked disturbed by anything.

Speaking to journalists, Kenei’s brother Emmanuel Kenei hinted that his brother visited home a week ago, and he was in his usual self.

“On Friday last week, Kenei was here, picked his son from Baringo High, and later took his wife to the hospital. We had some discussions, and he did not show any signs of a disturbed person”, His brother said.

Emmanuel added that they learned the death of his brother through the media, disagreeing with reports that he committed suicide.

“The claims that he shot himself are baseless, and he did not show any signs that he was troubled. If there is a hand involved, all we ask the government is to fast-track investigations to serve him justice”, Emmanuel added.

The family’s statement comes after investigative officers had indicated that it was possible that the officer had committed suicide.

His father, John Chesang, expressed his heartbreak following the death of his son, calling on all relevant investigative departments to take up the matter and reveal the truth about his son’s death.

“Don’t sleep on the investigations, today is my son, tomorrow will be another one,” Kenei’s father said.

Kipyegon, who was found dead with a bullet on his head, is said to be on duty when former Sports CS Rashid Echesa visited the office of the Deputy President with two firearms dealers in the fake firearms scandal.

The officer was expected to record a statement with the DCI together with five others who were on duty on the said date.

This comes barely a day after DP William Ruto wrote to the DCI to speed up investigations on the fake firearms scandal where his office was massively mentioned.

Sergeant Kenei left behind a fiancé and two children, one who is in form one and the other one was only one week old.

The sergeant, according to family members, was planning to make his marriage official this August.

